New Service Changes the Way Disney Guests Receive Medical Treatment

Getting sick or injured while on vacation is a nuisance for many. It could not only put a damper on your day, but depending on how sick one gets, it could ruin an entire vacation.

A new service is coming to Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Universal Hollywood that will change the way Guests get treated while on vacation and could help make the entire process much smoother!

Trying to find a doctor or an urgent care location while on vacation can be stressful. Now, you can say goodbye to the stress and hello to the new service, Doctor2me!

Doctor2me is service with a team of doctors on call 24/7 and can be at most hotels in Anaheim, California or Lake Buena Buena Vista, Florida in the knick of time!

Per Doctor2me’s official press release:

Sickness can strike at any hour, even while on vacation, and getting to a doctor may be challenging or logistically impossible. To make access to medical treatment fast, easy and convenient for those on vacation at Disneyland, Disney World, Universal Studios Hollywood and Knott’s Berry Farm, Doctor2me today announced that it is bringing “doctor house calls” to hotels in these tourist destinations. With a team of doctors on-call 24/7, a Doctor2me physician can be at most hotels in the Anaheim, Universal City (CA) and Lake Buena Vista (FL) areas, including all Disney on-site properties, within hours. Appointments can be scheduled at Doctor2me.com

The best part is with this new service, Guests no longer have to find an urgent care or go to an emergency room while on vacation because a professional doctor can come to your hotel room! The press release states:

Doctor2me doctors can come directly to a hotel room, eliminating the need for tourists to find an urgent care center or go to the emergency room. To provide the most appropriate care, patients can request specific types of doctors. For example, parents can request a pediatrician visit for their children. Visits are reimbursable through many insurance plans and patients should check with their insurance providers to verify coverage. There are no surprise fees, as Doctor2me provides simple, up-front pricing for both in-person and telehealth appointments. Doctor2me doctors include internists, pediatricians, OB/GYNs, orthopedists, neurologists and other specialists. All are fully equipped to treat a wide range of illnesses & injuries for children, adults and seniors. They can also send follow up services such as x-rays, blood work, prescriptions, intravenous infusions and COVID antibody treatments right to a patient’s door, at affordable prices. For patients in California that do not want to wait for an in-person visit, Doctor2me today also launched “televisits,” enabling people to speak with a doctor on the phone within minutes.

“Nobody wants to get sick or injured while on vacation and it is even more challenging when a child needs care,” said Inga Zhibkova, co-founder of Doctor2me.

“For the millions that visit Disneyland, Disney World, Knott’s Berry Farm and Universal Studios Hollywood each year, Doctor2me can now come to hotels both on-site and off-site so that visitors of any age don’t have to scramble to find an Urgent Care or sit for hours at an Emergency Room,” Zhibkova continued.

Doctor2me doctors are trained professionals and help can diagnose and treat a variety of illnesses including COVID, bronchitis, cold & flu, chronic acid reflux, asthma, ear pain/infection, fever, food poisoning, sinus infections, urinary tract infections (UTI), pink eye (Conjunctivitis), tonsillitis, kidney stones and more.

Additionally, the doctors can also help treat burns, sprains, sports injuries, cuts (including those needing stitches), back pain and migraines. Lab tests, including blood samples and urinalysis, can also be conducted by Doctor2me doctors at the patient’s location.

Are you excited to hear about the new Doctor2me service? Let us know in the comments below.