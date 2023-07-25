Disney Guests Caught Abusing Disability Pass to Skip Lines

Some Disney Guests are speaking out on the abuse of the theme park’s disability system, claiming other Guests are faking injuries and illnesses to skip the line.

When Guests visit Walt Disney World and Disneyland, many expect to wait in long lines. Attractions like Seven Dwarfs Mine Train at Magic Kingdom can quickly get to 120 minutes of waiting on a regularly crowded day, while attractions like Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios can climb to four hours or more on busy days.

For some Guests, waiting in those long lines is a deal breaker which is why Disney Genie+ was created. Disney Genie+, the paid aspect of the system, allows Guests to use the Lightning Lane when their return time strikes — which has replaced the previously free FastPass lane. Then both theme park resorts have a la carte options where Guests must pay varying costs per ride, per person to ride the attraction. Disney Genie+ costs will vary depending on the day and Park you visit. Disney World has a sliding scale from $15 to $35 per ticket per day, and Disneyland ranges from $25 to $30 per day. As you can imagine, this can become quite costly and will still not allow you to skip all attraction lines all day.

For Guests with specific disabilities, there is a Disability Access Service (DAS) pass, which allows you to wait virtually for your ride and scan into the Lightning Lane once your wait time is over. Guests can now select the ride they want to stay for in their My Disney Experience app, making it even more convenient than the previous system, requiring you to go to the attraction to start your wait.

In a recent Reddit post, Christian67 brought up that they believe Guests are abusing the DAS system in Disneyland. The Disney-goer wrote, “When will Disneyland have tougher restrictions for DAS? I couldn’t believe how many people I overheard in line saying things like, “Just say you have anxiety and panic attacks”. Even more cringy was hearing people so obviously full of shit try and lie to CMs at Guest Services to get DAS. I feel bad for the people who truly need it.”

The post quickly gained much traction, with many other Disney fans chiming in their thoughts. Some fans agreed that a doctor’s note should be presented, as they do in Japan: “Japan Disneyland also requires a disability letter from a dr. I hope Disneyland goes this way. My kid qualifies for DAS, and it’s the only reason we could even attempt to go. I am all for proving disabilities in order to maintain honesty and a fair system.” Although this seems like an excellent way to weed out anyone who does not actually need the pass, other American Disney Park Guests reminded them that healthcare in America is costly, and attaining a note like that could add an extra $150 to your trip for the doctor’s visit alone.

Influencers and content creators seem to be blamed for using the DAS system when it was not actually needed, “Yeh, I know some tiktok streamers who have the das pass here in Disneyland, but when they traveled to other parks. They were more strict so that they couldn’t get one.” This comment is likely a reflection on the new DAS rules, which make it a lot more challenging to obtain a pass due to the influx of abuse the theme parks have seen.

Another comment highlights the rule change perfectly, noting, “So a few days ago, I went with someone who recently had surgery on their knee. They needed DAS or at least accommodations, and Disney said they wouldn’t give it for mobility issues. I’m not necessarily saying we needed the whole lightning Lane Deal, but we really needed Cast Members to be much more receptive, which they really weren’t. Previously, I had gone maybe half a year or so ago with a different family member who needed hip surgery and could barely walk. That was a fantastic experience, yes, because we essentially didn’t have to wait, but more so because CMs were receptive. This time, however, ever, we really weren’t asked what was needed, and it was a very frustrating experience.” Mobility issues that can be solved with a wheelchair will no longer qualify Guests for a DAS pass, so if that is the excuse that someone has previously used, it may not work now.

That being said, the comments also continued to be flooded with comments like this: “My co-worker used to gloat about using this as a hack and would tell everyone about it.” People have been speaking out on the abuse of the Disability Access Service pass for years, but it seems that the issue has not been entirely removed. Of course, Guests may not know what disability those around them face, but it seems there has been an influx of Guests discussing how easy it is to obtain the “line-skipping” pass, even if they do not belong in a group that genuinely needs it.

Disney describes the DAS pass as:

“Disney Parks have an unwavering commitment to providing a welcoming, inclusive environment and accessible experiences for our Guests. As part of this commitment, the Disability Access Service (DAS) is a program offered at the Disneyland Resort theme parks to assist Guests who have difficulty tolerating extended waits in a conventional queue environment due to a disability. Eligible Guests can now pre-register for DAS Advance virtually with a Cast Member, using live video chat. Please note that you may pre-register as soon as 30 days in advance of a park visit, but no less than 2 days before arrival. During the registration chat, you will be able to work with a Cast Member to book up to 2 one-hour return windows for selected experiences—subject to availability—using our new DAS Advance planning option (in addition to the normal benefits of the DAS program). Please note that all park visits must be within 30 to 2 days of the live chat.”

Who is DAS intended for?

DAS is intended for Guests who have difficulty tolerating extended waits in a conventional queue environment due to a disability.

DAS doesn’t provide immediate access to experiences but allows Guests to request a return time for a specific incident comparable to the current standby wait. This allows the Guest utilizing DAS to experience other attractions in the park instead of physically waiting in the standby line and enter through the Lightning Lane entrance once it’s time to ride.

The Guest who is requesting DAS must be present during registration (in person or live video call) and when redeeming DAS selections at the Disneyland Resort theme parks.

Once registered, DAS is valid for the length of the ticket or up to 60 days, whichever is shorter.

Two exciting new features have been added to the DAS program: (1) the opportunity to pre-register via live video call and use DAS Advance pre-arrival planning and (2) a convenient way to receive DAS return times through the Disneyland mobile app.

For more frequently asked questions about DAS, click here!

Of course, just because DAS is free and relies on an honor system does not mean you should use it on your next visit if you do not need to.

