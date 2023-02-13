Guest Banned From Disney World After Abusing Disability Pass

Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort fans have long accused others of abusing the Disney Parks Disability Access Service (DAS), which allows Guests unable to wait in long attraction lines to wait virtually and enter through the Lightning Lane queue at a scheduled return time.

Before the DAS program debuted, Guests registered for a Guest Assistance Pass that allowed them to skip attraction lines entirely with no virtual wait. This program was sunset due to abuse and complaints that it was unfair to other Guests.

In recently-unearthed footage shared by TikToker @nostalgiamountain, a Guest admits to overusing the Guest Assistance Pass to ride Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios dozens of times a day:

The Guest suffers from abdominal adhesions, bands of scar tissue that form in the abdomen and cause organs to stick together. These cause debilitating abdominal pain. Before regularly riding the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, the Guest claimed she needed multiple surgeries a year. The attraction helped the pain and reduced her annual surgery count to one.

“She claimed this attraction was saving her life,” the TikToker explained. “…She would go to Disney World every Saturday and ride the Tower of Terror as many times as she could. One time, she rode it 56 times in one day.”

When a new Disney manager spotted the Guest repeatedly re-riding Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, they told her she could only use it four times a day. The Guest was extremely unhappy.

“After finding this out, she got into an altercation with the Cast Members,” the TikToker alleged. The Guest claimed she was later banned from all four Disney Parks: Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

It’s unknown if the Guest is still banned from Walt Disney World Resort. Under current policy, she could apply to the DAS program and get as many return times for Twilight Zone Tower of Terror as she liked, provided that she waited virtually for each ride.

