Guests Bully Disney Cast Member Into the Unthinkable

Walt Disney World Resort employs more than 70,000 Floridians throughout Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney Springs, and dozens of Disney Resort hotels. Though there are many, each Disney Cast Member plays a unique role in your magical Disney Parks vacation.

Disney Cast Members don’t have it easy. They spend hours in the Central Florida heat, often struggling to make ends meet when they get home to their families. Despite multiple union negotiations, many report suffering from homelessness and food insecurity.

Furthermore, Guests aren’t always the nicest. Spending thousands on a Disney Parks vacation makes some feel entitled to anything they desire, though Disney Cast Members can’t always make every wish come true.

This week, TikToker @kellibowyer shared this video of a Disney Cast Member going above and beyond to help a Guest who was unkind to him:

“When you’re over all the mean Guests yelling at you for not having ice but you remember you work for Disney and have to be happy all the time so you go in the back and have it out with the ice machine for it ruining their vacation,” the Guest wrote.

The Disney Cast Member appeared to be manually smashing and breaking ice for Guests beverages while the ice machine was broken. Another employee stood helping just out of frame.

Always be kind to Disney Cast Members. They work hard to make your vacation as wonderful as it is!

What’s the most magical thing a Disney Cast Member has done for your family? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.

