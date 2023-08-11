Disney Guest Crashes Disneyland Band Performance

The Disneyland Resort is no stranger to change as it has been in a constant flux of expansions and updates since the park opened on July 17, 1955. While attractions like Mission to Mars, SkyWay, the Mine Train and Splash Mountain have gone extinct, classics like Space Mountain, Indiana Jones Adventure, and the entire land of ‘Star Wars’: Galaxy’s Edge have been welcomed additions. Despite all these changes, there are still 15 attractions left from opening day. Now, one Disney guest decided to disguise themselves in costume and crash one of Disneyland’s most beloved original attractions.

Walt Disney had the name “attraction” coined to mean more than an amusement park ride. It was something to be experienced by his guests. When Disneyland opened 68 years ago, Walt hired a temporary band to delight guests as they entered the park. Their popularity grew and soon they would become an integral part of the park.

The band was modeled after a traditional 1950s “Sousa” style band. This type is named after John Phillip Sousa who incorporated brass dominant instruments, accompanied by woodwind whistles. The original band members performed without sheet music. All of them would jam out to songs from memory. Their infectious sound would make them the official soundtrack to the Happiest Place on Earth. These distinguished musicians would eventually be joined by dancing Disney characters as they played medleys of iconic Disney songs.

This Disney attraction would go onto perform more than 50,000 concerts and march more than 3,500 miles. Clearly, their longevity has impacted generations of Disney guests as one came dressed as one of the famed Disneyland Band members. The pint-sized fan jumped up and down as he greeted the band. He even brought a toy trumpet to show off his skills. One of the trombonists complimented the young musician before and after their set.

What are some of your favorite Disney park moments? Can you list the other 14 original attractions that still operate today?