Fans Demand Carousel of Progress Return to Disneyland

Carousel of Progress is perhaps one of the most iconic early Disney attractions. Often considered an opening day attraction, the ride actually wasn’t unveiled until the 1964 World’s Fair, almost a decade after Disneyland opened.

After being showcased at the World’s Fair, the ride was brought to Tomorrowland at Disneyland. It was the first attraction to utilize a rotating indoor theater and used animatronics to showcase the advancements of technology from the early 1900s to what it assumed the future would be like almost a century later. The ride only existed in Disneyland for a few years before being moved to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, where it currently resides.

In a recent Reddit thread asking fans what they think Disneyland should bring back, a few of the comments suggested Carousel of Progress should make a return to Disneyland. They explained that the nostalgia associated with the attraction would be a big draw for Disneyland Guests, considering it’s still a popular attraction in Disney World, and that the Innoventions building in Tomorrowland is currently vacant, making it a great option.

The comment follows up by pointing out that they think “Tomorrowland is doomed to always quickly become dated, no matter how they try to update it.” With this in mind, they said, rather than trying to fight it or stay ahead, Disney should lean into the campiness and nostalgia of the area. Similar to EPCOT, Tomorrowland could become a place that celebrates the history of technology and innovation while looking to the future and promoting exploration and advancement.

Tomorrowland has long been mocked for its outdated theming, seeming to be an area stuck in the idea of a “retro-futuristic” design, while trying to keep up with the rapid pace of technological advancements. Unfortunately, due to the nature of technology, by the time any refurbishements, redesigns, or new attractions are built, they’re almost immediately either too current or too outdated to be considered “futuristic.” At this point, Disney may be better off choosing to work with that concept than fight against it.

Do you think Carousel of Progress should be brought back to Disneyland, either permanently or temporarily? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!