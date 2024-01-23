Disney Provides Huge Update on Splash Mountain Retheme

Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort will re-open the former Splash Mountain as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure later this year. Though no official opening date has been announced, both Disney Parks shared more details about the Princess and the Frog (2009) attraction with fans on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Southern California and Central Florida theme parks added Tiana’s Bayou Adventure pages to their websites. Though they contain no new information about the plot or animatronics, they provide the first look at the official Disney ride descriptions. The websites also confirmed that Splash Mountain’s 40-inch height requirement will remain the same for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Though Walt Disney Imagineering previously stated that the plot of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure would be the same at Disneyland Park and Magic Kingdom Park, the ride descriptions are incredibly different. While Splash Mountain’s ride descriptions were almost identical, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort wrote unique attraction descriptions for its retheme.

“Get ready for an exciting, new musical journey through the Louisiana bayou with Princess Tiana—featuring daring plunges and fantastical storytelling!” Disneyland Resort writes. “Be Prepared for Thrilling Drops and Plot Twists on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure!”

“Take part in the next chapter of Princess Tiana’s story on this new, exciting musical experience inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios’ beloved film, The Princess and the Frog!” the description continues. “Encounter familiar faces and meet new characters, as you help prepare for a one-of-a-kind celebration during Mardi Gras season. You’ll never guess where Tiana’s rollicking tale leads next! Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open in 2024 at Disneyland Park. Please check back on this page for details.”

On Walt Disney World Resort’s website, the ride description begins: “Embark on an enchanting musical adventure inspired by the Disney animated film The Princess and the Frog. Dreams Come True in the Bayou.”

“Join Princess Tiana and jazz-loving alligator Louis on their journey through a shimmering bayou as they prepare for a spirited celebration during Mardi Gras season,” the attraction description continues. “Along the way, you’ll see familiar faces and make new friends as you’re brought into the next chapter of Tiana’s inspiring story. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is scheduled to open in Magic Kingdom park at Walt Disney World Resort in 2024. Visit Disney Parks Blog to learn more.”

Additionally, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort’s websites feature different concept art for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The first two images above represent the Disneyland Park ride, while the Magic Kingdom Park ride is only represented by the one below.

Though there might be slight differences between the two The Princess and the Frog rides as there were with different Splash Mountain attractions, Walt Disney Imagineers say they will tell the same story. Original film stars Anika Noni Rose (Tiana), Bruno Campos (Prince Naveen), Jenifer Lewis (Mama Odie), and Michael Leon Wooley (Louis the Alligator) will reprise their roles for both attractions. Keith David’s Dr. Facilier was reportedly “not asked” to return.

What will be different about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland Park and Magic Kingdom Park? Share your ideas with Inside the Magic in the comments.