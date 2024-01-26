Guest Complains About Lack of “Accommodations” on Broken Disney Ride

A Walt Disney World Resort guest was outraged this week after receiving no compensation for a ride breakdown. The guest shared a video of her family trapped on Test Track at EPCOT on Thursday.

TikTok user @stellaonyechi posted this clip of her family FaceTiming her mother, who didn’t believe they were stuck on Test Track:

Disney cast members allegedly told the guests that maintenance cast members were working to fix the technical issue with the ride. They planned to restart Test Track instead of evacuating guests.

As one of her family members spoke, the TikToker pointed the camera at another, who shook her head in frustration.

The guest didn’t explain how they eventually got off of Test Track, though it seems like the ride restarted without issues. However, she stated that the family was frustrated that they didn’t receive a free Lightning Lane or other compensation.

“Did we receive [accommodations]? No,” the guest wrote. “No fastpass or anything.”

You’re unlikely to experience multiple ride breakdowns on your Disney parks vacation. But if you find yourself trapped on a stopped attraction, stay in your safety restraints and listen to all Disney cast members’ instructions. They’re trained to restart or evacuate rides efficiently.

More on Test Track Presented by Chevrolet

Test Track is one of EPCOT’s most popular attractions and the only one that takes guests inside and outside. Despite a 2012 update that many fans feel worsened the experience, the thrill ride consistently has more than an hour-long wait.

“Cruise over to the gleaming Chevrolet Design Center to create your own virtual concept car,” the official Walt Disney World Resort ride description reads. “When you’re done, buckle up in a 6-passenger ‘SIM Car’ and take it for an exhilarating spin on the test track. Rev through rough terrain and obstacles along the winding circuit. Accelerate through straightaways, maneuver switchbacks through inclement weather, hug curves banked at 50-degree angles and scale hills up to 3 stories high. Reach speeds of up to 65 miles per hour as you put your car through its paces. After each test, check the scoreboard to see how your vehicle performed!”

Have you ever gotten stuck on a ride at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom? Share your most memorable experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.