Disney Guests Evacuate Roller Coaster After Unknown Issue

After an unknown issue, some Disney guests were evacuated from a roller coaster at Walt Disney World (WDW).

Aside from being the most magical place on earth, Walt Disney World Resort will sometimes have incidents that take place here and there that are either captured on film or posted to social media via a thread or a post.

A K-9 unit was deployed to a Disney Resort sometime this week after a mysterious incident occurred. A guest approached the officer and asked why they were there, but the officer only mentioned being there for their “safety.” Sometimes, K-9 units are deployed for severe matters or searching for bedbugs or other pests throughout the many onsite Disney Resorts.

Multiple big-time attractions were closed down after EPCOT Park experienced some kind of technical issue throughout the park. High wait times were reported throughout the park and Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

A man was caught on film sprinting through a classic attraction at Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park. It is unknown whether the man was banned or removed by Disney security for their actions.

Over 50 guests attempted to line jump on an attraction inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios after a couple decided to take matters into their own hands and report the issue on social media for all to know. The line jumpers were reportedly part of a youth group that attended the theme park that day.

A Disneyland annual Passholder was banned effective immediately following a life-threatening stunt on the Tower of Terror attraction.

Some children were caught escaping another attraction at the WDW Parks and were reportedly seen playing with the animatronics from the ride. The ride in question was the Haunted Mansion, which experienced a temporary shutdown.

Speaking of rides temporarily shutting down, that’s precisely what happened to a group of guests on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad inside Magic Kingdom Park.

A Reddit user by the name of u/kinglettes posted to the r/Disneyland subreddit and posted a photo of the famous Disneyland Roller Coaster being shown stopped and guests evacuating off of the ride and standing by as cast members can also be seen in the picture.

Big Thunder In Show Exit

The exact reasoning behind the evacuation is not yet known at this time. Still, guests were quick to comment on the post about how this particular ride always seems to be closing down or having issues inside Disneyland Park in the Frontierland portion of the park.

Disney guests will sometimes be evacuated from an attraction due to a ride malfunction, weather, or an incident involving a guest.

Do you have a ride evacuation story from Disneyland that you’d like to share with us? Let Inside The Magic know in the comment section below!