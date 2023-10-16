Kids Reportedly Escape Disney Ride, Play With Animatronics

Two children climbed out of their Splash Mountain logs and wreaked havoc on the Walt Disney World Resort ride. It took more than an hour for security to apprehend the young rulebreakers.

Splash Mountain

Princess Tiana is taking over the Briar Patch! This year, Splash Mountain closed at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The Princess and the Frog (2009) retheme will open at Magic Kingdom Park and Disneyland Park in 2024.

Tokyo Disney Resort is the only Disney theme park worldwide still operating a version of Splash Mountain.

“Drop into a whimsical world filled with classic characters and songs on this thrilling log-flume adventure,” Disney once wrote of the ride. “Hop inside a hollow log and float through a colorful bayou as you follow happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit to his ‘laughing place.’ But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare.”

Kids on the Loose

The Bizarre Juneekz podcast recently discussed their wildest experiences at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. They shared a clip from the show on TikTok:

The hosts shared stories about being stuck on Disney Parks rides – one from the Haunted Mansion at Magic Kingdom Park and one from Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sully to the Rescue! at Disney California Adventure Park. But the penultimate memory was the most shocking.

As a child, one of the Bizarre Junkeez hosts was waiting to ride the now-shuttered Splash Mountain with his family. He remembered staying in the same spot for an hour and a half, confused about why the line wasn’t moving.

The guest’s mother was in front of him in line. She allegedly witnessed two children sprint out from the ride, running through a prohibited area. Security cast members rushed to stop them.

Reportedly, the children climbed out of their Splash Mountain log and onto one of the ride’s stages with the animatronics, shutting down the ride while security attempted to apprehend them.

It’s unknown exactly when this incident occurred or what happened to the two children. Splash Mountain closed at Walt Disney World Resort in January, and construction for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is underway.

