Disneyland Confirms Ride Will Be Reopening After 5-Month Closure

Disney has confirmed the return of a popular ride in Anaheim, California.

Astro Orbitor is one of the most iconic attractions guests will find at the Disneyland Resort, and though many guests may skip it, there’s no denying just how quintessential a ride like this is for any theme park to have. Unfortunately, Astro Orbitor closed for refurbishment back in November 2023 and, for a long time, did not have a reopening date.

However, the Disneyland Resort website has been updated to reflect an official reopening date. Guests will now notice that the attraction’s page lists operating hours starting on March 8, 2024. This reopening date marks a nearly five-month-long refurbishment period, which is not typical with theme park attractions of this nature. Most ride and attraction closures are quite brief, especially at the Disney theme parks. Recently, however, we’ve seen various experiences shut down for months at a time, with the most recent example being Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The ride itself is a fairly standard experience that guests can find at most amusement parks. Much like Dumbo the Flying Elephant, Astro Orbitor lifts guests in the air and rotates them for a few minutes. Atro Orbitor has become somewhat of a Disney theme park staple. Because of how simple the actual attraction is, it’s fairly easy for Disney to create copies for other parks, with versions present at places like Magic Kingdom and Tokyo Disneyland.

The attraction is located in the Tomorrowland section of Disneyland Park, which is where other iconic and legendary Disney theme park rides, like Space Mountain and Star Tours, are found. Of course, Tomorrowland is just one of several themed lands at the theme park, joining other popular spots like Fantasyland, Adventureland, Critter Country, Main Street U.S.A., Frontierland, and New Orleans Square.

Guests will also find the exciting Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge expansion here, transporting guests directly to the fictional planet of Batuu.

