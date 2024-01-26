Classic Disney Attraction Undergoes Demolition After 55 Years

Perhaps the most iconic attraction in all of Disneyland Resort is currently closed down, and there are new updates to share.

Even at “The Happiest Place on Earth,” there are construction projects and refurbishment plans that have to take place. The most prominent of these, of course, is the indefinite closure of The Haunted Mansion.

The Haunted Mansion, which will be celebrating its 55th year as a Disneyland Park attraction this year, closed down a couple of weeks ago for refurbishment. The official Disneyland calendar, which runs through March 8, 2024, does not show an opening date, and Disney has shared that there are no updates to share at this time in terms of when we can expect it to reopen.

Many Disney park fans have wondered exactly what’s happening at Haunted Mansion and what to expect when the attraction reopens. While there have been no in-depth details from Disney, this is not going to be a sweeping retheme or major change to the attraction. Instead, many areas with the classic ride– including its line queue– are being demolished and updated as part of the construction project.

Just recently, Fresh Baked shared a video on YouTube updating all the construction projects happening at Disneyland Resort. Included in this video, we can see the demolition work being done at the Haunted Mansion.

In a previous announcement, Disney shared that the expansion to the line queue will “tie into” many stories from the happy haunts who inhabit the Haunted Mansion.

“Local legend suggests the manor known today as the Haunted Mansion was first built by a prosperous sea captain,” Disney Parks Blog wrote. “To this day, the mansion’s staff faithfully maintains the happy haunting grounds. The expanded queue will tie into these stories and more, including new gardens inspired by Master Gracey, Madame Leota and the one-eyed cat.”

For those who have never visited the attraction, the Haunted Mansion is dark and contains some mildly frightening scenes, but there is no gore. The ghostly residents are friendly, and the ride is slow-moving. Of course, Haunted Mansion isn’t the only attraction closed at Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park currently.

At Disneyland Park, the Astro Orbiter remains closed indefinitely in Tomorrowland, and the Magic Happens Parade returns on February 2. In addition, Fantasmic! is set to make its grand return on May 24, 2024. Over at Disney California Adventure, Grizzly River Run is closed indefinitely for annual maintenance. Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind is expected to open on February 9, 2024.

In addition to these closures, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure continues to be constructed in the place of Splash Mountain. The new attraction is expected to open later this year, but no official date has been confirmed by Disney.

What do you think of the changes being made to Haunted Mansion? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!