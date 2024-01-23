Part of the Haunted Mansion Ride Demolished

The Haunted Mansion at Disneyland Park closed for refurbishment this week, but not just for its annual transformation back from the Haunted Mansion Holiday. The New Orleans Square ride is set to receive an all-new queue, gift shop, and other enhanced theming.

After The Haunted Mansion closed, Walt Disney Imagineers demolished the original line area. Reddit user u/racer_x_123 shared this photo taken over the construction fences:

Demolition of the queue for Haunted Mansion underway

Disneyland Resort first announced the modernization of the Haunted Mansion in August 2023. According to a Disney Parks Blog post, new gardens will surround the mansion, including themed landscaping and a new water fountain. Alongside classic props like the pet cemetery and horse-drawn funeral hearse, the queue will include a greenhouse.

Madame Leota is the inspiration for the new Haunted Mansion gift shop inside the mansion’s carriage house. As part of the construction, Imagineers will “enhance” the plaza area of New Orleans Square.

“Local legend suggests the manor known today as the Haunted Mansion was first built by a prosperous sea captain,” Disney Parks Blog wrote. “To this day, the mansion’s staff faithfully maintains the happy haunting grounds. The expanded queue will tie into these stories and more, including new gardens inspired by Master Gracey, Madame Leota and the one-eyed cat.”

The Original Haunted Mansion at Disneyland Park

Disneyland Resort’s Haunted Mansion was the first of its kind. It has inspired two films and similar attractions in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris Resort, Tokyo Disneyland at Tokyo Disney Resort, and Hong Kong Disneyland.

"Dearly depart into a foreboding estate, drag your body to the dead center of the Portrait Chamber and watch as the walls begin to stretch before your eyes," Disneyland Resort writes. "Climb into your waiting Doom Buggy and embark on a shivering journey into an unearthly realm. The disembodied voice of the Ghost Host is your private guide through the cadaverous dwelling—home to grinning ghosts and other spectral surprises."

