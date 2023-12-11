Disney Confirms Last Day of Operation for Fan-Favorite Attraction

Disney has given guests their final warning, revealing the last opportunity they have to experience a fan-favorite attraction.

Related: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals He “Ruined” ‘Harry Potter’

In a new update from the Disneyland Resort itself, Disney has revealed the final operating day of Haunted Mansion Holiday, the limited-time holiday overlay of the beloved dark ride. Each year, Disney closes the Haunted Mansion and gives it a holiday makeover inspired by Disney’s classic film The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993). The ride transforms into a candy-colored adventure featuring all your favorite characters, scenes, and music from the stop-motion adventure, putting a fun spin on a legendary experience.

Unfortunately, this means that for several weeks of the year, Haunted Mansion will be closed to guests as Disneyland prepares the ride for the holiday season. Currently, Haunted Mansion Holiday is in operation but is coming to an end very soon, with the future uncertain, to say the least.

Related: Millie Bobby Brown “Done” With ‘Stranger Things,’ Multiple Characters Not Returning

In a new update, Disneyland revealed when the Haunted Mansion Holiday will close to guests. As reported by Scott Gustin on X (Twitter), the final day of Haunted Mansion Holiday will be on January 21, with the attraction closing indefinitely on January 22, 2024. This closure marks an interesting point in time for the beloved ride, with Disneyland announcing a major expansion to the surrounding areas of Haunted Mansion earlier this year.

As Inside the Magic reported a few weeks ago, the Haunted Mansion grounds will expand in 2024 with “enhanced theming” and an all-new retail shop! “In 2024, the additions will build on the story and lore of the Haunted Mansion and include an expanded outdoor queue to immerse guests in enhanced theming, as well as a new retail shop adjacent to the attraction’s exit,” Disney Parks Blog wrote. With Haunted Mansion closing indefinitely early next year and with a major renovation on the way shortly after, it’s possible Haunted Mansion may not open until all the work is complete.

The Haunted Mansion is one of, if not the most iconic Disney theme park attraction ever. The spooky dark ride is even more iconic at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, which was the first of the versions to open. The ride quickly became a fan favorite and was thus brought to each and every Disney resort around the world. Guests will find Haunted Mansion, or a version of it, at Disneyland Park in Disneyland, Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World, Disneyland Park in Disneyland Paris, and Hong Kong Disneyland.

Do you enjoy the Haunted Mansion? What’s your favorite version of the ride?