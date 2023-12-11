Millie Bobby Brown “Done” With ‘Stranger Things,’ Multiple Characters Not Returning

Several iconic Stranger Things characters are reportedly “done.”

According to the creators behind Netflix's Stranger Things, multiple characters are coming to an end in season five of Stranger Things, including the star of the show.

While many streaming services try, none have been able to create and produce an original series quite as groundbreaking as Netflix’s Stranger Things. Created by the Duffer Brothers in 2016, Stranger Things is a nostalgic trip back in time, revolving around various mysteries taking place in the town of Hawkins, Indiana. The main cast is made up of (at the time) middle school friends who make a dark and sinister discovery at the start of season one that changes their lives forever, captivating global audiences with supernatural and sometimes truly frightening experiences.

“[Season 5] – it’s like season one on steroids,” says Matt Duffer. “It’s the biggest it’s ever been in terms of scale, but it has been really fun, because everyone’s back together in Hawkins: the boys and Eleven interacting more in line with how it was in season one.” Matt goes on to talk about potential spin-offs of the show, revealing that we will not be seeing some characters ever again.

“And, yes, there may be spin-offs, but the story of Eleven and Dustin and Lucas and Hopper, their stories are done here. That’s it…”

It’s incredibly sad to hear that some of our favorite characters from the series are “done” forever, but we also agree that it’s time for some of these stories to end. Millie Bobby Brown plays Eleven in the show and quickly became the face of the entire series, becoming an icon of the latter half of the 2010s. The 19-year-old hails from the United Kingdom and quickly made a name for herself, branching out far beyond Stranger Things and starring in other blockbuster projects like Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) and Godzilla vs. Kong (2021). Brown also starred in Netflix’s Enola Holmes series, which started in 2020.

It feels like a good time to wrap all of this up, however, and Millie Bobby Brown agrees. In an interview with Seventeen, the actress stated that she’s “ready” to leave the series behind.

“I’m very ready to say goodbye to this chapter of my life and open new ones up.”

The ensemble cast features Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas, and Noah Schnapp as Will. Stranger Things’ first season was beefed up by already-established actors such as Winona Ryder and David Harbour, who have since become icons of the franchise. The show premiered in 2016 and has remained one of the most-watched projects out of Netflix’s entire catalog, only truly competing with Netflix’s incredibly popular Wednesday series starring Jenna Ortega.

Stranger Things consistently broke records, pulling in huge viewership numbers for the streaming platform. More importantly, the show resonated with fans, with the show playing a large part in popular culture for nearly a decade. Stranger Things became a global sensation in 2022, when Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)” was prominently featured in an episode of the show, going viral on social media sites like TikTok. Season four of Stranger Things proved to be a highlight for many, leaving millions of fans eagerly waiting for the ultimate finale with the fifth and final season.

As most dramas do, the cast of Stranger Things has grown and shifted, with some fan-favorite characters confirmed not to be returning to the series for its fifth and final season. The confirmation of Stranger Things Season 5 brought excitement and nostalgia, but it was bittersweet as it was revealed to be the final chapter in the Hawkins saga.

We can’t wait to see how Stranger Things ends, but we may be waiting a while. As Deadline previously stated, season five of Stranger Things will most likely not hit Netflix until 2025.

Are you excited for the finale of Stranger Things? How long have you been watching?