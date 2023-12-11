‘Ahsoka’ Star Hints at New ‘Mandalorian” Spinoff Series

Ahsoka star Mary Elizabeth Winstead is hinting that her character Hera Syndulla might have a much larger role in the future of Star Wars, which opens the possibility of a Mandalorian spinoff series centered on the New Republic general. Considering the co-creator of the character was just put in charge of the whole franchise, there seems to be a good chance we could see a Disney+ streaming series titled Hera Syndulla.

In a recent interview with Collider, Mary Elizabeth Winstead revealed, “It’s so hard to talk about without giving away things that might have been discussed in the past. All the fans of her and of Rebels know that there’s so much that can be done with that role, so I would be really excited to get to go down that path.”

It can be inferred from that statement that Mary Elizabeth Winstead expects her Ahsoka character Hera Syndulla to continue to be part of the ongoing Star Wars franchise, which has increasingly pivoted to focus on the “Mandoverse” of characters drawn from The Mandalorian and various animated series like Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: Rebels, and Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Notably, those animated series were either created or heavily influenced by Dave Filoni, who was recently appointed Chief Creative Officer of Lucasfilm and put in charge of the entire Star Wars franchise. Mary Elizabeth Winstead says of the new CCO, “He’s pretty open when it comes to things he would like to do. He lives and breathes Star Wars and there’s an infinite amount of things that he would like to do, that he could do, and his brain is firing on so many levels. I just try not to get too caught up in it because you never know what’s really going to be able to be accomplished and what’s going to make sense within all the storylines.”

Disney launched its Star Wars streaming TV shows with The Mandalorian, which starred Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, a bounty hunter with no connections to the rest of the franchise universe. The show was an immediate hit with audiences, likely ones who were either tired of the Skywalker saga or new to the dense lore of the series. Since then, The Mandalorian has been producing spinoff series like Ahsoka and The Book of Boba Fett, and Disney seems to have no plans to stop that.

However, beginning with season 2, The Mandalorian increasingly began leaning into the Dave Filoni side of things. While Hera Syndulla might be a relatively minor character to most casual Star Wars fans, she is an important part of Filoni’s mythos, and thus much more like to be the lead of of a future project.

A live-action Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) was introduced and given her own spinoff series, which introduced Filoni elements like the World Between Worlds and Force Gods into live-action. Even Obi-Wan Kenobi, which was heavily promoted as the return of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen to the franchise, wedged in Filoni creations like the Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend).

It’s clear that Star Wars is quickly becoming the Filoni-verse, and that he’s very ready to keep putting his creations into new series. We should not be surprised if Hera Syndulla manages to get one too.

