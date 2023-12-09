“It’s Very ‘Star Wars,'” ‘Ahsoka’ Stars Defend Controversial Scene

Ahsoka continues to spark conversations around scenes Star Wars felt should’ve been different, leading some stars to explain why it was done differently.

Dave Filoni finally got to tell a new story with Ahsoka Tano and bring along several of his animated characters into live-action. The eight-episode series focused on Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) trying to stop Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) from finding Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). Thrawn and Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) vanished from the galaxy during the Battle of Lothal when Purrghil took the Chimaera, Thrawn’s flagship, into hyperspace.

Years later, Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) find where Thrawn was exiled, and it’s on this planet that Sabine and Ezra finally reunite after he tells her to find him in his final transmission. It’s great to see the two reunited, but fans felt like the scene and Sabine’s character wasn’t done well. With the character now in her early 30s, fans felt like she was overly casual and not taking anything seriously which is why Esfandi and Bordizzo had to share their thoughts at a convention recently.

Thanks to the YouTuber See Rad for recording the panel with the two actors, it’s clear that Esfandi and Bordizzo put a lot of thought into how their characters should reunite. It’s a big moment for their characters in a series focused on stopping Thrawn at all costs, which is why they believe there was no other way to tell the story. Bordizoo and Esfandi share how he believes the scene encompasses what makes Star Wars so great, a casual scene amid high stakes:

Eman Esfandi: “No questions asked. ‘Say, what’s up dude, thanks for finding me.’ It was very organic.” Natasha: “It’s very Star Wars, the casual nature of something that should be so much more serious I think.”

Star Wars has made several high-stakes scenes into casual moments. Some great examples are when Luke Skywalker saves Princess Leia, when Scout Troopers holding Grogu at the end of the first Mandalorian season, and when Anakin walks past Obi-Wan and Commander Cody during an intense battle to negotiate terms of “surrender.” Sometimes big moments can have a casual nature, but that doesn’t mean it’s the right choice. Bordizzo and Esfandi don’t regret how Sabine and Ezra reunite, and that’s perfectly okay.

