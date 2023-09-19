After 18 Years, Disney Seemingly Confirms Ewan McGregor’s ‘Kenobi’ Sequel

Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi might finally get the right project that fans have waited almost two decades to see.

Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith (2005) was the movie that proved what Star Wars can do. It can have epic space battles, with action-packed lightsaber duels, and show fans what happened to Anakin Skywalker at the end of the Clone Wars. Everyone knows that Obi-Wan and Anakin duel on Mustafar, their fight being the battle between brothers as Anakin’s downfall leads to confront his old master.

It was there that Anakin died on the fiery shores of the lava planet, and Darth Vader was born. Palpatine did save his apprentice, but after some intensive surgeries, he was more machine than man. Lord Vader left the planet fueled with anger and loss because it was the last time he saw his wife before she died and his master before he won their battle.

Last year, Obi-Wan Kenobi continued the story with Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan in the new Disney+ series. Despite a rushed storyline and questionable visuals, the series focused on one thing. Obi-Wan learned that Anakin is Darth Vader, which allowed fans to see them fight once again. This time, Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan wasn’t the great Jedi fans remember. He was a hermit who lived on Tatooine in the shadows of Luke Skywalker, protecting Anakin’s child from the Empire.

After years of not doing anything, he finally becomes one with the force, but that is only because Vader is ready to handle his master. When they fought in the season finale, Kenobi won, and instead of striking down Vader, he left the man he used to call a brother, a friend. Hayden Christensen’s return was a huge deal for fans who loved his character after growing up with the Prequel Trilogy.

Now, fans might not realize it, but Disney is planning to make Donald Glover’s Lando series into a movie. Deborah Chow’s Obi-Wan Kenobi went from being a movie into a Disney+ series, and it feels right for the next chapter of that story to go onto the big screen. The ending of the series didn’t finish the story like Lucasfilm claims it did. Emperor Palpatine/Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid) tells Vader that the Dark Lord of the Sith shouldn’t pursue Kenobi anymore.

Vader still thinks Obi-Wan is alive, and the two didn’t leave in a way that makes sense for why Vader wouldn’t search the galaxy for his former master. For Vader to be surprised to sense his master’s presence in Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope (1977), Vader has to believe that Kenobi is dead, and a movie dedicated to telling this story could be what fans have been hoping to see.

In the original script for the Kenobi movie, many scenes were not used that could help shape the sequel. Some of the original scenes were Vader’s legendary duel against five Jedi, Commander Cody’s return, and more. Kenobi and Vader would confront each other, but instead of Kenobi feeling guilty for leaving Anakin and seeing what he has become, Obi-Wan would believe that killing Vader saves the rest of the Order. Star Wars can have Kenobi help the Hidden Path alongside Quinlan Vos and other Jedi survivors from the Jedi order, and that’s where the story continues.

If Disney commits to finishing this story, fans will have high expectations for the project. Lucasfilm can’t rush the production or visual effects next time because while Obi-Wan Kenobi had high viewership, fans were disappointed with the series after having some of the worst chase scenes and questionable writing at times. It’s a story with some of the most iconic characters, which is why it deserves a sequel, and that’s probably what Lucasfilm will do when the time is right. This would help set up the iconic duel between Kenobi and Vader in the Death Star right before Leia and Luke escape on the Millenium Falcon with Han Solo.

