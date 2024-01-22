Haunted Mansion Closes at Disneyland for Controversial Demolition

Disney’s legendary Haunted Mansion dark ride is now closed.

Haunted Mansion is now officially closed at the Disneyland Resort, with the ride having its final day of operation on January 21, 2024. This closure comes just as the Haunted Mansion Holiday, the special limited-time festive overlay for the ride, ends. However, this closure also comes as Disney works on upgrading and overhauling a significant portion of the ride’s queue. This project entails multiple new scenes and structures. A large portion of the Haunted Mansion grounds will receive “enhanced theming” as well as an all-new retail shop as part of this overhaul. “In 2024, the additions will build on the story and lore of the Haunted Mansion and include an expanded outdoor queue to immerse guests in enhanced theming, as well as a new retail shop adjacent to the attraction’s exit,” Disney Parks Blog wrote.

This expansion has been quite controversial within the Disney theme park community, with many guests and fans upset about the destruction and demolition of certain portions of the ride’s exterior queue.

It’s unfortunate and disappointing that guests won’t get to ride this classic attraction during their stay at “The Happiest Place on Earth,” but it’s extra sad due to the fact that Disneyland has not yet stated when Haunted Mansion will reopen.

The official Disneyland website warns guests about the closure but does not reveal any information about its reopening, simply stating, “Haunted Mansion is currently closed for refurbishment. Please check back here for updates.”

The Haunted Mansion is one of Disney’s most beloved theme park attractions and can be found at nearly every Disney resort on Earth, from Magic Kingdom to Disneyland Paris. Of course, Disneyland’s version is the original, first opening its creaky doors to guests in 1969 and forever changing the theme park industry. While other Disney dark rides are certainly great, like Peter Pan’s Flight, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Alice in Wonderland, Haunted Mansion truly takes the cake when it comes to visual storytelling, immersive theming, incredible practical effects, and having an unforgettable soundtrack.

The attraction is found in New Orleans Square, which is one of several themed areas at the original Disneyland Park, such as Tomorrowland, Fantasyland, and Adventureland.

