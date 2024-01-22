Knott’s Berry Farm Confirms Immediate Closure, Guests Refused Entry and Refunds

Knott’s Berry Farm has officially announced its closure.

If you are in the Southern California, you likely are aware of the ongoing stormy weather that is passing through the state. Now, Knott’s Berry Farm will be joining Six Flags Magic Mountain, shutting down entirely.

Just a few hours ago, ABC reported, “Residents of vulnerable communities are bracing themselves and preparing to evacuate if necessary as a heavy storm soaks the Southland overnight. The storm was moving in from the north late Sunday night and was expected to bring its heaviest downpours just before the Monday morning commute.

At least an inch of rain was expected, with thunderstorms in some inland communities. The mountains could see up to a foot of snow at elevations over 7,500 feet”.

NBC also shared the flood advisory: “Flood advisories were issued later Monday morning for parts of Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The advisories, indicating flooding in low-lying areas and water ponding on roads, are expected to expire around 9 a.m.” In addition, a wind advisory is in effect: “A wind advisory was issued for parts of Los Angeles County until 2 p.m. Monday. South to southwest winds are expected from 20 to 25 mph with gusts from 40 to 55 mph. The strongest winds will be in the mountains and Antelope Valley foothills.”

Knott’s Berry Farm (@knotts) has now confirmed that they will be closing due to weather.

Due to inclement weather, Knott’s Berry Farm will be closed today, Monday, January 22. Unused tickets purchased for today, January 22, 2024 will be valid until February 25, 2024.

Knott’s Berry Farm is giving guests about a month to use their missed tickets, and refunds are not being given, according to the post which does not acknowledge that as an option. This may be fine for many guests; however, considering Knott’s Berry Farm is minutes from Disneyland Resort, there may be some who are vacationing in the area, and will not have another day in their schedule to visit.

Inside the Magic did reach out to Knott’s Berry Farm for comment on the refund status, but have not heard back at the time of this article’s publishing.

Six Flags Magic Mountain shut down for three days, beginning on January 20th, and remains closed through today. Disneyland Resort is not shutting down, however, due to the ongoing weather.

We recently spoke on Six Flags’ choice to shut down for days, stating that the closure may have been the better finacial choice, as staffing a park is costly and if the weather keeps guests away and rides inoperable, they would likely lose far more than they would make. We see Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort do this often with their water parks during the cooler season of the year. If the weather is too cold for many guests to want to swim, the parks will shut down their water park with little notice as it is likely no one would show up.

Knott’s did confirm, “Select California Marketplace locations will remain open until 7pm.”

Knott’s Berry Farm is actually operated by Six Flags now, after the Cedar Fair merger relinquishes all theme parks to Six Flags. The combined company now operates 27 amusement parks, 15 water parks and 9 resort properties across 17 U.S. states, Canada and Mexico. Each Six Flags share is worth 0.5800 shares of the combined company, which values Six Flags at about $2 billion.

Most recently, we shared the Knott’s Berry Farm brand has been discontinued from grocery store shelves across America.

Knott’s Berry Farm, rooted in the 1920s as a humble berry stand, blossomed into a renowned theme park in Buena Park, California, founded by Walter Knott and his family. Initially gaining fame for its berry products and fried chicken dinners, the park officially opened in 1940.

Walter Knott’s vision extended to themed attractions, leading to the establishment of Ghost Town in the 1960s, marking Knott’s Berry Farm as a full-fledged theme park. Notably, Knott’s Berry Farm played a role in Disneyland’s development, with Walter Knott advising Walt Disney on landscaping and theme park operations.

Today, the park boasts popular attractions such as GhostRider, Silver Bullet, Xcelerator, and the revived Knott’s Berry Tails dark ride, embodying a blend of thrilling rides and historical charm, preserving its legacy as a prominent Southern California theme park, it is also incredibly popular during the Halloween season, as the park hosts Knott’s Scary Farm, the first Halloween haunt event at a theme park.

