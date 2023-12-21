Iconic Disneyland Attraction Closed and Stripped Down

An iconic Tomorrowland attraction is being stripped down at Disneyland Resort in Southern California. While this may only be temporary, what will it mean for Tomorrowland as a whole?

Related: All Disney Guests Officially Escorted Out of Park Hours Before Closure

Disneyland Resort is home to some of the most iconic attractions in the entire theme park industry. Pirates of the Caribbean, the Haunted Mansion, and the Jungle Cruise all originally made their home in Disneyland Park, while Thunder Mountain Railroad and Space Mountain came from Walt Disney World Resort.

Since the Happiest Place on Earth is constantly running, it often needs to fix and refurbish attractions during regular operating hours. Still, plenty of parkgoers were surprised to see one of Tomorrowland‘s most iconic attractions being taken down right in front of their very eyes.

Iconic Disneyland Attraction Stripped Down in Front of Guests

Related: Disney Guest Reportedly Forced off Ride for “VIP” Family

Disneyland in Anaheim, CA, is filled with many iconic views welcoming you to different parts of the park, including the station for the Disneyland Railroad and Sleeping Beauty Castle. Another gorgeous landmark is the Astro Orbitor located at the front of Tomorrowland.

However, instead of seeing rockets flying around orbiting spheres, guests today were greeted by blue walls, Cast Members directing parkgoers around a construction zone, and a sign reading, “Departing flights will resume in Winter 2024. please enjoy our other Tomorrowland attractions.”

Astro Orbitor at Disneyland has been stripped. pic.twitter.com/JRhYEjiVs3 — Fresh Baked! (@FrshBakedDisney) December 20, 2023

Related: Disneyland Guest Decries “Dangerous” Conditions on Indiana Jones Adventure

While this may be a shocking sight to some, this is perfectly normal for any Disney Park. In fact, this isn’t the first time Disney has completely torn down Astro Orbitor. Astro Orbitor is undergoing refurbishment and is expected to reopen in 2024, with one fan more specifically predicting that the ride will continue operations in either March or April.

This is obviously temporary, but it still prompted Disney fans to ask when Tomorrowland will be updated. For an entire area themed around the future, it certainly doesn’t feel futuristic anymore, instead coming across as… well, tacky.

What’s in the Future for Tomorrowland?

Related: Disney Theme Park Overrun as Thousands of Guests Run Through Gates

Of all the attractions in this section, only two really feel like they are must-rides: Space Mountain and Star Tours, the latter of which feels out of place when there is another land dedicated to Star Wars. Meanwhile, Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters and Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage feel like they belong in Disney California Adventure with the other Pixar-themed rides.

Needless to say, Tomorrowland is in need of something new to make it feel like it brings the same magic as Fantasyland, Frontierland, Adventureland, and all the rest. Hopefully, Walt Disney Imagineering can figure out a way to make the future seem timeless.

What’s your favorite ride or attraction at Disneyland? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!