Disneyland Guest Decries “Dangerous” Conditions on Indiana Jones Adventure

During a recent trip to Disneyland, a guest claims they experienced a dangerous breakdown while riding Indiana Jones Adventure. But did they really?

On a recent trip to Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, CA, which contains the Disney California Adventure Park and Disneyland Park, a guest recounted a tale about their “dangerous” experience on Indiana Jones Adventure in Adventureland. “We got into the ride, and before we can even put on the seat belt the ride started moving,” claimed one Reddit user, “until someone upfront yelled we didn’t have our seatbelts.”

They continued, “Then the ride began to thrash us around the whole time. I don’t think it’s supposed to go that fast.” They ended their story by saying, “After we left, I heard it shut down again,” insinuating that it was because of their experience at the Southern California park. Naturally, multiple fans on the Disneyland subreddit came forward to support the post author… by completely debunking everything they said.

Disneyland Fans Immediately Call BS on Indiana Jones Story

Almost as soon as the story was posted on Reddit, users came in and debunked just about everything said in the initial post, mainly noting that it is physically impossible for the ride to start without the seatbelts fastened. On top of that, Indiana Jones Adventure felt fast and jerky because it is supposed to feel fast and jerky. “Yeah, they made it extra fast, just for you,” one person sarcastically replied.

Others were quick to point out that it is common for any modern ride to have a spot to check that riders are secure in their seats, and the poster was not getting yelled at, with user one explicitly saying, “You do move slightly forward before they check your belts, exactly the same way they do for Radiator Springs Racers. Scoot up to the merge, check belts, go time.”

Meanwhile, other users acknowledged the potential dangers found on the attraction. One user, giving off some massive “my uncle works at Nintendo” energy, said, “No, I know someone whose cousin knows a code that if you say it to the ride operators, they start the ride without the seatbelts and make it go extra fast.” Another lamented how riders can ignore safety on this particular ride, saying, “People will complain about not being belted before the car scoots forward to the merge, but then they’ll go looking into the eyes of Mara like it’s nothing.”

In the end, it seems that, at best, this particular guest just didn’t know the intricacies of ride operation, which is to be expected of the average tourist. Hopefully, they still had a magical day at the Happiest Place on Earth.

What is the weirdest complaint you’ve heard at a Disney Park? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!