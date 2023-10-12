Disneyland Ride Deemed a Hazard, Updates Given

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

Two disgruntled Disneyland Resort guests warned others after getting stuck on Radiator Springs Racers twice in one night. Guests waiting for the ride urged others away as the attraction failed to operate correctly.

What Is Radiator Springs Racers?

Radiator Springs Racers is the most popular ride in Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park. Modeled after Chevrolet Test Track in EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort, the speedy attraction takes guests on the race of a lifetime!

“Start your engines! Zoom through the desert landscape of Cars Land, inspired by the Disney and Pixar movie Cars,” Disneyland Resort writes of the attraction. “Kick the fun into overdrive as you buckle up for a road race featuring familiar car-acters, fantastic scenery and ‘wheel’ thrills. Tour Ornament Valley and arrive in Radiator Springs—the cutest little town in Carburetor County—where the movie Cars springs to life.”

“As you prep for the big race, all the locals show up to help. Mater, Lightning McQueen, Doc Hudson, Sally, Luigi, Guido, Mack and Ramone are all rooting for you! Take a quick spin into either Luigi’s Casa Della Tires or Ramone’s House of Body Art to get a racing makeover—then hit the road.”

What Happened?

This week, Disneyland Resort guest and TikTok user Jenn (@eyyojenn) shared a video of herself and another guest trapped on Radiator Springs Racers. The guests were stuck just feet from the end of the ride:

“Cars ride has bad luck y’all,” Jenn wrote. “Second time getting stuck today…”

Guests waiting in line waved others away, seemingly warning them not to wait for the broken ride.

If you’re ever trapped on a Disneyland Resort attraction, be patient and don’t try to escape safety restraints. Disney cast members work as efficiently as possible to restart or evacuate broken rides safely. Follow their instructions for the best experience possible.

Guests with Individual Lightning Lane reservations for a down Disney Park ride can return to the attraction anytime after it opens. If you’re unable to do so, speak with Guest Services. They may be able to offer a refund if it’s not already available on the Disneyland Resort app.

Radiator Springs Racers is operating normally at the time of this article’s publication. Disneyland Resort didn’t comment publicly on the multiple breakdowns this week.

