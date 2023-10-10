Multiple Disney Park Lands Closed, Guests Rushed Away

Disneyland Resort experienced a park-wide meltdown on Tuesday afternoon as six attractions closed in just a few hours.

According to the Disneyland Resort app, it began when four rides were closed at Disneyland Park: Astro Orbitor, Chip ‘n’ Dale’s GADGETcoaster, Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin, and The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh. Two more rides closed shortly after that: Pirates of the Caribbean and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

Nearly everything in Mickey’s Toontown was shut down at one point, forcing guests to visit other lands en masse.

Astro Orbitor

Soar over Tomorrowland on this spinning rocket-ship adventure!

“Pilot your very own rocket ship high in the sky amid a gleaming constellation of orbiting planets,” Disneyland Resort writes. “Climb into a retro 3-passenger spaceship and prepare for launch! Hold on tight as your rocket levitates into the air and revolves around a galaxy of planets—inspired by centuries-old astronomical designs—as the sights and sounds of Tomorrowland whizz by below.”

Chip ‘n’ Dale’s GADGETcoaster

This roller coaster is fun for even the tiniest guests, welcoming those 35” and taller!

“Twist and turn on a speedy coaster ride built by the inventor mouse from Chip ‘n’ Dale Rescue Rangers,” the official Disney ride description reads. “For those wanting to get a little ‘nutty,’ dash over to Chip ‘n’ Dale’s GADGETcoaster, a one-of-a-kind, fun-sized coaster created by Gadget Hackwrench—Toontown’s favorite tinkerer—for the town’s tiniest citizens.”

Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin

This classic Disney dark ride takes guests on an adventure through the cartoon world of Roger and Jessica Rabbit. Spin your ride vehicle a full 360 degrees to get the most out of this unforgettable attraction!

“Steer a runaway taxicab through the wacky streets of Toontown as you follow the adventures of Roger Rabbit,” Disneyland Resort writes. “With the recent return of the Toon Patrol Weasels to Mickey’s Toontown, Jessica Rabbit has decided it’s time to throw her fedora into the ring by starting her own private investigative service.”

“Catch a ride in a taxi and follow Roger Rabbit and Benny the Cab as they try to help Jessica Rabbit put a stop to the diabolical plans of the villainous Weasels. But beware—the Weasels are pouring slippery toon-melting Dip in the paths of passing vehicles—including yours! Is this the end of the line for you and the gang? Don’t count on it!”

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Guests of all ages will enjoy this dark ride featuring Winnie the Pooh and friends.

“Buzz through Hundred-Acre Wood in an oversized beehive and revisit beloved songs and scenes from Winnie the Pooh,” the Disneyland Resort ride description reads. “Get lost in the pages of A.A. Milne’s classic tales as you glide through Pooh’s most memorable adventures. Board your beehive and get swept up in a gust of wind with Piglet, Gopher, Eeyore, Kanga and Roo. Band together with Tigger and friends to stay afloat in a torrential downpour.”

Pirates of the Caribbean

Though this controversial attraction underwent some changes in recent years, it remains one of the most beloved rides at Disneyland Park!

“Steer a course for the Golden Age of Piracy on a swashbuckling cruise through seas plagued by scoundrels,” Disney writes. “Strike yer colors! Your adventure begins in a shadowy bayou, where you’ll board a weathered barge. Plunge down a waterfall in the dark and float through the spectral world of Pirates Grotto. Dead men tell no tales—but they guard their treasure for all eternity.”

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

The newest attraction to break down on Tuesday, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, opened in January!

“Zoom off on a wild and wacky adventure through Mickey and Minnie’s madcap cartoon world,” the official attraction description reads. “Step into the whimsical universe of a Mickey Mouse short and hitch a ride on Engineer Goofy’s train. What could possibly go wrong?”

What To Do if You’re at Disneyland Park

Guests with Disney Genie+ reservations to any of these attractions will automatically receive a “multiple experiences” Lightning Lane on their Disneyland Resort app. Visit Guest Services with any questions.

Disneyland Resort didn’t comment publicly on Tuesday’s closures. At the time of this article’s publication, only Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin and The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh had reopened.

Have you experienced multiple ride closures at Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.