Disney World Roller Coaster Officially Closed

Walt Disney World Resort’s newest roller coaster, TRON Lightcycle / Run, shut down on Thursday for unknown reasons.

TRON Lightcycle / Run

TRON Lightcycle / Run opened at Magic Kingdom Park in April and has remained a raging success. The Tron (1982) and Tron: Legacy (2010) ride’s Virtual Queue fills up at 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. daily, and Individual Lightning Lanes consistently sell out.

The indoor-outdoor attraction is located closest to Space Mountain in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom Park. Modeled after a Shanghai Disneyland coaster, TRON Lightcycle / Run required Imagineers to reroute the Walt Disney World Railroad.

“Speed across a world with no horizons in a high-stakes race based on the Disney sci-fi film TRON: Legacy,” the official Disney ride description reads. “Lean forward into the ultimate race of survival! Leave the real world behind and join Team Blue in an epic quest across the Grid—the dark, computerized world with no horizons from TRON. Here, there’s no limit to the excitement.”

“Climb aboard your very own Lightcycle and take off on a high-speed adventure, racing against the Grid’s most menacing Programs. Surge past your fierce opponents as you attempt to cross through 8 Energy Gates and secure your team’s victory—so you can survive to race another day.”

Thursday’s Closure

A devastated Walt Disney World Resort guest took to social media on Thursday to ask about a sudden TRON Lightcycle / Run closure.

“Any idea why TRON is down?” Reddit user u/CrisaWinter asked. “Just noticed it stopped boarding and has been temporarily closed for a few hours now. Just concerned since this is my only chance to ride it.”

TRON Lightcycle / Run can operate in the rain but must shut down if there’s lightning in the area – though it wasn’t raining Thursday morning. In the event of a breakdown, guests whose boarding groups are called amid or just before the closure can return when the ride reopens, regardless of their group number.

Another Disney Parks fan offered some insight into why the attraction might have broken down.

“When Tron goes down, my first instinct is, somebody has dropped a phone or other personal item,” said u/MavicMini_NI. “I [am] amazed at the amount of people who put their phone in the little storage box on the ride car, and then have it taken out to record in the launch tunnel.”

Thankfully, the roller coaster reopened a few hours after the concerned guest posted.

“My group just got called at 12:02p Eastern time,” u/NoConsideration9370 replied. “Guess it’s back up.”

Walt Disney World Resort didn’t comment publicly on Thursday’s TRON Lightcycle / Run downtime. The roller coaster is operating normally as of this article’s publication.

Have you ever gotten stuck on a broken ride at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.