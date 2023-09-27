DeSantis Board Votes To Change Disney World Annual Passes Forever

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new board will be voting on changes to Walt Disney World’s Annual Passes.

Within the last year, The Walt Disney Company has possibly faced the most scrutiny it has ever seen. For months, conservatives have been calling out the company for going “woke,” demanding that The Mouse stay out of politics. Disney has seen its fair share of financial troubles lately, all of which can be attributed to the COVID-19 global pandemic. However, a lot of these business failures, both in the entertainment world and theme park division, could arguably also be attributed to mismanagement and a lack of care.

Disney’s political battles are no laughing matter, with influential lawmakers threatening to strip Disney of its “no-fly zones” at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. The Walt Disney Company has found itself as the target of those on the right wing, as well as far-right extremists.

Earlier this year, we saw multiple white nationalist protests form just outside the entrance to the Walt Disney World Resort, with demonstrators waving flags with swastikas on them. Some demonstrators also showed their support for Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ 2024 presidential campaign, indicating a troubling correlation with those on the far right.

These actions can all be traced back to how The Walt Disney Company handled Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” situation in early 2022. Shortly after Gov. DeSantis revealed the bill, calls grew for Disney to denounce the bill and make a statement. Being one of, if not the most influential companies in the entire world, it made sense. However, it also made sense to stay quiet, with former CEO Bob Chapek already facing heaps of controversy outside of these political battles.

Eventually, Disney denounced the bill, starting a war between the state of Florida and The Walt Disney Company. As a result, Gov. DeSantis eventually stripped Walt Disney World of its self-governing status, dismantling the former Reedy Creek Improvement District and replacing the district with a new board and a new name. This new board is called the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) and controls a lot of the day-to-day operations that Disney was once able to dictate.

The decision to overthrow Disney’s Reedy Creek was not popular with everyone, with certain members of the district now reaping what they are sowing in the form of losing special privileges.

As we previously reported, the CFTOD revealed its plans to cut Annual Pass benefits. A few weeks ago, Administrator Glen Gilzean stated that he would be ending the Walt Disney World Annual Pass program benefit for district employees.

The CFTOD will be meeting on Wednesday, September 27, and will discuss and most likely approve this new policy.

Employees of the former Reedy Creek Improvement District have historically received Walt Disney World Annual Passes. This extended to family members and friends. The decision to cut this benefit came directly after the CFTOD received a multi-million dollar bill from The Walt Disney Company.

“The former Disney-run RCID used taxpayer funds to provide season passes and amusement experiences to its employees and their family members, cover the cost of discounts on hotels, merchandise, food, and beverages, and give its own board members VIP Main Entrance passes,” stated the press release.

The cost of a Walt Disney World Annual Pass ranges from $400 to $1400, meaning the board cut around $400 for each employee. Annual Passes are a popular ticketing option for millions of guests visiting the Walt Disney World Resort. These passes can be used to visit Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollyowod Studios. Guests have the option of purchasing an Annual Pass when they visit Walt Disney World, but can also purchase single and multi-day tickets as well.

