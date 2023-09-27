Police Respond To Universal Studios Emergency

Police could be seen inside the Universal Orlando Resort.

The Universal Orlando Resort is perhaps the most famous theme park destination in Florida, only competing with Walt Disney World studios in terms of popularity. While Disney World’s Magic Kingdom may be the most visited theme park location on earth, both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure are not far behind it. Attendance will only get better for Universal with the addition of Universal Studios’s new park, Epic Universe.

This brand-new park will act as the third park at Universal Orlando and will feature dozens of exciting new experiences for guests to explore and enjoy. Among the new offerings in this theme park will be a brand new expansion of Universal’s popular Wizarding World of Harry Potter, as well as a land dedicated to the incredibly popular How to Train Your Dragon franchise.

Epic Universe will also feature a brand-new version of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, a land dedicated to Nintendo’s Mario video game series. We first saw this land open at Universal Studios Japan and eventually at Universal Studios Hollywood. Epic Universe is set to open sometime in 2025, and we could not be more excited.

However, as guests wait, Universal has two incredible theme parks to visit, as well as an amazing water park and an excellent shopping and dining district. Guests will find some truly incredible rides and attractions at both theme parks, ranging from classics like Revenge of the Mummy to jaw-dropping modern-day marvels like Jurassic World VelociCoaster and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

Unfortunately, not everything goes perfectly, even at Disney or Universal, with police arriving on the scene.

According to a new report, there was a heavy police presence at the Universal Orlando Resort recently. The incident specifically took place at the Hard Rock Hotel, where a guest claims they saw quite a few officers surround the area.

“I didn’t see them at Hard Rock, but we saw 3 police officers yesterday,” said another guest. Police were reportedly “looking around for something right outside The Simpsons. They were checking bushes, trashcans, etc.”

At the time of publishing this article, we are unsure what the actual incident was that occurred inside or around the Hard Rock Hotel. With so many guests visiting both Universal Studios and Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, both theme parks go to great lengths to ensure the safety of guests as well as employees.

As we stated earlier, the Universal Orlando Resort is home to two theme parks, Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Guests can also cool off at Volcano Bay water park and do some serious eating and shopping at Universal CityWalk.

Are you excited about Epic Universe? Do you prefer to visit Universal Studios or Disney?