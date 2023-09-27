“Mean” Cast Members Humiliate Disabled Guest, Ruin Disney Magic

Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort offer some of the most wide-ranging disability access programs in the theme park industry. They include wheelchair and electric conveyance vehicle (EVC) rentals, accessible queues, braille maps, sign-language interpretation, allergy menus, and, most notably, the Disability Access Service (DAS).

DAS allows guests who cannot wait in line to queue virtually via the Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort app. Families can pre-register for this program online or visit Guest Services on the day of their Disney Park visit to activate DAS. Then, they can make their first DAS reservation.

Because nearly all Disney attraction queues are wheelchair and mobility device-accessible, DAS primarily services Guests who cannot stay in crowded lines for other reasons. As crucial as accessibility is, some allege that certain guests take advantage of the service because Disney cast members aren’t allowed to ask too many questions about guests’ disabilities. They reportedly use it as a free “FastPass” instead of purchasing Disney Genie+ or Individual Lightning Lanes.

Unfortunately, alleged DAS abuse is impacting disabled guests’ Disney Park experience. TikToker Lesly Gabriela Ramirez recently had a devastating experience trying to register for the service at Disneyland Resort. She shared the following video:

Ramirez alleged that Disney cast members refused her DAS registration, forcing her to buy Disney Genie+ or Individual Lightning Lanes to avoid waiting in line.

“Shoutout to those who abused the disability service at Disney, they just told me my disability isn’t valid enough so now I’m forced to wait in line and pay for Lightning Lane so I don’t flare up,” she wrote. “If this is the Happiest Place on Earth, why were the workers so mean?”

Sadly, Ramirez’s experience wasn’t isolated. Hundreds of commenters shared their stories about Disneyland Resort’s inadequate disability protocols.

“Tell me about it!” @izy1612 said. “It’s all these ppl that make [TikTok] video ‘hacks’ when now it makes the DAS pass harder to get for ppl who REALLY need it.”

“I had a CM tell me that since I had alcohol, he doubted I qualified,” @kyranicolep recalled. “Like disabled people can’t drink a beer??”

“In all honesty since the beginning of the pandemic Disney service has not been the same,” @valswifey07 wrote. We use the DAS pass for my brother and daughter and I get anxiety when in that line, the looks, the questions, the judgement from CM’s. It’s so sad now. I feel for you!”

“They’ve been so rude the past few times I’ve been,” @mmmoooms agreed.

Some said Disneyland Resort cast members enforce the rules inconsistently.

“Blame the CM who doesn’t get proper training,” said @laurasefue82. “It depends who you get and what mood they’re in. It’d never consistent with them.”

“Keep trying!” @mariannaramirez__ echoed. “I was told no, and I tried again and again. Someone will say yes.”

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.