Guest Jumps Out of Disneyland Ride, Water Drained and Guests Evacuated

A Disneyland Resort guest allegedly jumped out of Grizzly River Run on Monday, forcing Disney cast members to drain the ride water and evacuate all families on board.

Grizzly River Run

Expect to get soaked on this wild raft ride in Grizzly Peak at Disney California Adventure Park! Free lockers are located steps from the attraction entrance, so store any valuables before you get in line.

“Embark on a thrilling whitewater raft adventure that splashes you down a roaring California river deep in the mountains,” Disneyland Resort writes. “Strap into a circular 8-person raft and drift along a lazy river, passing the rusty remnants of an old mining company. Rumble up to the top of Grizzly Peak and brace yourself for an exhilarating descent down Grizzly River on a wild river ride. Bob and spin through the raging current. Careen through a craggy mountain cavern. Plummet down a perilous bedrock slope. Ease your way back to base camp, but not before navigating waters overrun with gushing geysers.”

“The majestic grizzly bear is the symbol of California—land of towering peaks, giant trees and thundering waterfalls. As you make your way towards the debarkation point, look for the distinctive bear profile at the top of the mountain. According to early folklore, Grizzly Peak was once a giant bear named Oo-soo’-ma-te, whom A-ha-le the Coyote transformed into stone to watch over and protect the mountain. Listen closely and you may hear the great bear’s spirit roaring along the river!”

Monday’s Evacuation

A guest reportedly jumped out of their Grizzly River Run raft on Monday. Reddit user u/kjavatar was on board the ride when it happened and was forced to evacuate.

“Grizzly River Run Evacuated,” the guest wrote. “Allegedly, someone jumped out of a raft so the ride was drained immediately and we all had to be evacuated. Cast members were great and got us off the ride quickly.”

“According to the CM, it’s their policy to stop the ride and evacuate if someone leaves the boat outside of the load/unload zone,” the guest added. “Again I didn’t see what happened but the CM said someone jumped out of the boat. Whether or not it was in the water of off the side I couldn’t tell you.”

Thankfully, the evacuation went smoothly and efficiently. According to the guest, the water level took less than ten minutes to reach its minimum.

“Maybe 5-10 minutes before it was all gone,” they recalled. “It’s crazy how many rides have broken down since this trip started. Pirates got paused yesterday too for about 10 minutes while on the ride.”

It’s unknown why the guest jumped off the ride. Disney cast members didn’t share further information about the incident.

Have you ever been evacuated from a ride at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.