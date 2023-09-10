Universal’s Next Nintendo Project Will Reportedly Be Live-Action

While their most recent foray into filmmaking has become the most successful animated film of all time, it looks like Nintendo’s next project with Universal Pictures will take a step in a more realistic direction.

After the massive success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023), Nintendo fans have been wondering which franchise Universal Pictures will be tackling next. Will Seth Rogen continue playing Donkey Kong in a new adventure? Will audiences get to see Kirby be a superstar? Or will there be some kind of weird Multiverse experiment with Mario Kart or Super Smash Bros?

While any of these series would be exciting, there’s another Shigeru Miyamoto creation that gamers want more than any other: The Legend of Zelda. And if the rumors going around are accurate, we’ll be getting the version of the series that we all have been clamoring for.

Universal Reportedly Going Live-Action With the Most Critically-Acclaimed Nintendo Series

The Legend of Zelda series is easily Nintendo’s most acclaimed franchise. While Mario is the face of the company and often the first thing that comes to mind when you think of video games, Link’s adventures truly show what video games can be capable of, whether they’re on the original Nintendo Entertainment System, GameBoy, or Nintendo Switch.

While the original Super Mario Bros. (1985) was in a straight line, The Legend of Zelda (1986) created a sense of adventure and exploration that every game in the series has tried to maintain to this day. On top of that, the high fantasy setting makes each game stand out, appealing to gamers of any age.

Naturally, longtime fans were worried that Link, Zelda, and Ganondorf would get the Illumination treatment. While this worked well for everyone’s favorite Italian Plumber, it doesn’t make as much sense for the denizens of Hyrule. Fortunately, the rumors circulating give hope that this won’t be happening.

According to a Tweet from MyTimeToShineHello, Nintendo and Universal are planning on releasing a live-action version of The Legend of Zelda. While this doesn’t necessarily mean that there won’t be an animated interpretation, it’s still exciting to know that creatives from both sides are taking the franchise seriously.

Hardcore fans may be excited that we’ll get a live-action interpretation of The Legend of Zelda instead of an animated one. However, if additional rumors are also to be believed, this is not the case.

There Are Reportedly Two ‘Legend of Zelda’ Movies in the Works

According to DanielRPK on Twitter, there is not one but two different Legend of Zelda films in the works. One of them will be live-action, and another will be animated. This is honestly the perfect option for Nintendo and Universal.

This will work perfectly because there are two main versions of Link. There’s the one most people know who appears more realistic. Then there’s the version from Windwaker (2002), lovingly referred to as Toon Link. Despite rubbing hardcore Zelda fans the wrong way upon release, the game and character have created a life of their own and become beloved in their own right.

Now, Nintendo, Universal, and every single Legend of Zelda fan will be able to have their cake and eat it, too. And isn’t that what we all want, in the end?

