Disneyland Quietly Removes Part of the Jungle Cruise

According to numerous guest reports, Disneyland Resort quietly removed part of the Jungle Cruise, one of its most iconic and controversial attractions. The ride was previously criticized for its depiction of Indigenous people, leading to changes just a few years ago.

On Tuesday, December 12, Disneyland Resort allegedly removed the totem pole and terrified adventurer figure from the Jungle Cruise. The captivating scene now features just the rhino and other animals–chasing nothing.

“We are visiting and rode Jungle Cruise tonight and noticed the totem pool and explorers is gone,” Reddit user u/Ignoring_The_kids wrote.

“Was there tonight too and also noticed it was missing,” u/pianoman857 echoed. “The skipper we had seemed to not have a joke prepared for it.”

“It was there on Monday (12-11-23) and was gone Tuesday (12-12-23),” u/Drician88 confirmed.

It’s unclear whether this change is permanent or a temporary refurbishment. Though the Disney parks typically close rides for refurbs, Walt Disney Imagineering occasionally removes specific pieces for touch-ups.

Related: Is Trader Sam Female in the New ‘Jungle Cruise’ Movie?

Disneyland Resort didn’t respond to Inside the Magic’s request for comment on the Jungle Cruise changes.

More on Jungle Cruise

Disneyland Park’s Jungle Cruise not only inspired a film starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson but also similar attractions in Adventureland in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort, Tokyo Disneyland, and Hong Kong Disneyland. Prepare for puns on this silly trip through the rivers of the world!

“Cast off on a guided tour of the world’s most remote rivers where adventure abounds—and the animals get the last laugh,” Disneyland Resort writes. “Board a canopied tramp steamer and leave civilization behind on a tongue-in-cheek journey through the globe’s most “treacherous” rivers—and oldest gags…Throughout your voyage, you’ll enjoy lively narration from your brave and trusty skipper. It’s a sometimes perilous, always hilarious 10,000-mile journey you won’t soon forget!”

Should Disneyland Resort make any permanent changes to Jungle Cruise? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks guest experiences. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.