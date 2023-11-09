Disney Ride Closed After Vehicle “Jerked,” Made “Weird” Errors

Indiana Jones Adventure, a Disneyland Park ride, closed on Thursday after making atypical movements that terrified passengers. Despite the unusual malfunction, the attraction opened just hours later.

Indiana Jones Adventure

This unique Disneyland Resort ride operates on the same track as DINOSAUR in Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort. Earlier this year, Walt Disney Imagineers hinted that the Disneyland Park attraction may replace its prehistoric counterpart in an upcoming reimagination.

“Embark on a fast-paced thrill ride in search of Indiana Jones—enter this cursed temple at your own risk!” the official Disney ride description reads. “Follow Indy’s footsteps into the crumbling Temple of the Forbidden Eye past intricate booby traps. Inspect carvings and frescos that tell the story of Mara, a powerful deity who promises great treasures—and vengeance to those foolish enough to gaze into its all-seeing eyes.”

“Board a rugged troop transport and enter the Chamber of Destiny. Confront inconceivable dangers, like precarious precipices over molten lava, screaming mummies, swarms of giant insects, spear-throwing wraiths, collapsing bridges, slithering snakes—and a massive rolling boulder. If you find yourself in jeopardy, only one man is brave enough—or crazy enough—to save you… Dr. Jones!”

“Indiana Jones Adventure is neither a roller coaster nor a typical slow-speed attraction like Haunted Mansion. You’ll board a 12-person vehicle for a fast-paced thrill ride that realistically simulates quick driving over rough terrain.”

Thursday’s Malfunction and Evacuation

Magic Key Passholder and Reddit user u/nicearthur32 shared three photos taken during Thursday’s Indiana Jones Adventure evacuation. The guest explained that the ride broke down multiple times and experienced unnerving issues before the closure.

“Stopped RIGHT at the beginning of the boulder scene on Indy,” the guest wrote. “Then again at the second boulder scene. Ride was going well, everything worked perfectly and right when we got to the boulder scene, our ride cart jerked in some weird ways then stopped and seemed to rise up all the way and then all the lights came on…. Took them a good 20 mins to sort it out.”

“Then they started it back up with the lights on which was creepy, then it stopped again right in front of the boulder crash scene,” they continued. “After this they made us get off and walk.”

Despite the ride malfunctions, the guest enjoyed experiencing Indiana Jones Adventure differently.

“I wasn’t disappointed because I have a magic key and can go back and I also was able to see the ride in a different way,” they concluded.

Indiana Jones Adventure reopened just hours after the multiple malfunctions. The attraction was operating normally at the time of this article’s publication.

Have you evacuated a Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort ride? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.