Disney World Ride in Awful Shape, at Risk of Permanent Closure

A divisive Disney World Ride is in dire shape and is at risk of closing forever.

DINOSAUR is by far one of Inside the Magic’s favorite rides. While it may be dated, corny, and very rough, we can’t help but love the idea of a Disney theme park ride actually being scary and intense. DINOSAUR is both extremely loud and extremely dark and is sure to get your adrenaline pumping. No matter how many times we ride it, we’re always slightly convinced that a dinosaur animatronic will actually eat us, but this adds to the fun factor of the attraction.

DINOSAUR opened alongside the Animal Kingdom Park in April of 1998, although it had a different name and offered a slightly different experience. DINOSAUR is an extremely dark ride that showcases dinosaurs of all different sizes and species. When DINOSAUR opened, it was actually called “Countdown to Extinction,” but this name was changed just a few years later in 2000 to help promote the animated Disney film Dinosaur (2000). Although the track layout, ride vehicle, and story are all almost entirely the same, the ride was a bit different before becoming the DINOSAUR we know and love (or love to hate!).

We think of DINOSAUR more as a “haunted house” type of experience, meaning that if you really lean into the theming and let your mind wander, you can have a lot more fun. This is why we are so devastated by the news that The Walt Disney Company revealed regarding this ride last year.

For those who missed it, at Disney D23 in 2022, Disney announced its plans to completely shut down DINOSAUR and the land that it can be found in, DinoLand U.S.A., revealing it would be constructing entirely new experiences for that area of Animal Kingdom. DinoLand U.S.A. opened with the rest of Animal Kingdom in 1998 and was designed to look just like a rinky-dink carnival set up outside of a major city.

Along with this announcement, Disney also revealed what would be taking over the space. Disney announced that guests “may” see experiences based on franchises like Zootopia and Moana come to Disney’s Animal Kingdom. While these would be cool, we have to admit that we are not sure what either one has to do with animals.

However, plans would change, and The Walt Disney Company would backtrack on this expansion entirely until announcing newer plans. Disney dropped the proposed Zootopia and Moana makeover for something cooler but still just as jarring.

The current plan is for DinoLand U.S.A. to be transformed into a “South America” area featuring attractions, characters, and experiences based on Disney’s Encanto franchise. You may be asking yourself, “How does this affect DINOSAUR,” well, you’re not going to believe this.

Disney teased the idea of turning DINOSAUR into an Indiana Jones attraction, something that would fit into the South American theming quite well but still stick out in a park dedicated to animals.

Animal Kingdom’s DINOSAUR is that it is actually a nearly identical copy of the Indiana Jones Adventure, which can be found at both Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea. While the theming is completely different, with Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea featuring characters and scenes from the Indiana Jones series, the track layout and ride vehicle are the exact same. This is precisely why Disney announced plans to replace DINOSAUR with an Indiana Jones theme, as it would not only be extremely easy to convert the ride, but also quite cheap.

The Indiana Jones Adventure opened in 1995 at the original Disneyland Resort and quickly became one of the best and most beloved rides at the resort. The ride is incredibly unique in terms of its ride vehicle, while also featuring some of the best imagineering work we’ve ever seen.

This means that many riders board their time rovers without even realizing it may be the last time they get to do so. Over the years, DINOSAUR has received quite an “interesting” reputation, with some guests flat-out ignoring the attraction entirely. We’ve talked to many guests who hate this ride and would love to see it go, but there is a strong fanbase for the experience who will be extremely sad to see it permanently close down.

Even though Disney was not specific with dates or even a new theme, it’s not hard to see what the future has in store for DINOSAUR. We are certain that DinoLand U.S.A. will close in the near future, with this fact becoming more evident with Disney’s complete abandonment of the former location of Primeval Whirl. This attraction closed several years ago, with the space the coaster used to occupy being left unused by Disney.

One has to assume that if Disney was not planning on closing DinoLand U.S.A., then it would use this space for something. But since the area has been abandoned, it seems like Disney is waiting things out. To make matters worse for dinosaur fans, the current ride is in pretty bad shape.

We aren’t sure if this is another way Disney is “waiting things out” by not pricing proper maintenance, but DINOSAUR has been left in a bad state, at least when we last experienced it.

Over the weekend, we got to ride DINOSAUR three different times, all of which were plagued with issues. The problems started before we even boarded our ride vehicle, as cast members quickly worked to clean up some sort of spill. This resulted in a ride vehicle undergoing quick maintenance, which held up the line considerably. Once onboard, our time rover took off, and more problems became apparent. It was obvious this Disney Wolrd ride had been left abandoned, at least during our trip.

Once we had been “teleported” through time, almost none of the first set of dinosaur animatronics were working. The giant dino eating the smaller dino failed to move or have any type of articulation. The entire first show scene appeared darker, with the distant dinosaur figures also failing to have any type of movement.

Things did not get any better. As soon as we encountered the first carnotaurus, it was obvious the entire ride was facing some serious problems. We met up with a sauropod, which also failed to move. This dinosaur usually makes a loud noise at guests, which it also failed to do. Thankfully, the rest of the ride went smoothly, though it still seemed a lot darker than we remembered.

We dealt with the last two carnotaurus figures until we met face-to-face with the large dino head at the end. The ride concluded, and while we still had fun, it was obvious things were not working out. It’s possible that this was just an off-day for DINOSAUR, but with a planned transformation on the way, it’s also safe to assume that Walt Disney World is getting by with a somewhat lackluster experience.

As a super-fan of DINOSAUR, we were left incredibly disappointed by the current state of the attraction. However, it’s possible these issues were fixed for future riders. As we stated earlier, The Walt Disney Company has not released any official plans for DinoLand U.S.A.’s transformation, sharing no details on dates or any vague timelines.

While it may be dated and not the most impressive attraction to come from Walt Disney Imagineering, DINOSAUR will always hold a special place in our hearts, along with other attractions like It’s Tough to be a Bug, another experience that will soon be closed forever. DINOSAUR is a scary Disney World Ride, making it incredibly unique.

While it may not have been loved by everyone, DINOSAUR is a fantastic experience that we encourage everyone to try, but we suppose it’s fitting that it too will one day be extinct. For a comprehensive guide on this attraction, click here.

Do you enjoy DINOSAUR at Disney’s Animal Kingdom?