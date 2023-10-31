Popular Disneyland Attraction Closing Permanently in 2024

A popular Disneyland attraction will be closing very soon. If you are a fan of this experience, we recommend you head over to the Disneyland Resort and make sure you get a chance to see it before it closes forever.

There are a ton of different rides and attractions to enjoy during a trip to Disneyland. From classic dark rides to thrilling roller coasters, the original Disneyland Resort, aka “The Happiest Place on Earth,” has something for everyone to enjoy. Some of the newer additions to Disneyland are Avengers Campus and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, two incredibly-themed lands that immerse guests in some of Disney’s biggest franchises.

Here, guests can hop aboard some of The Walt Disney Company’s most impressive and fun attractions in the history of the company, thanks to Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!

However, if rides aren’t really your thing, Disneyland has you covered as well, featuring an incredible list of live entertainment.

Disneyland’s most famous show has got to be Fantasmic!, an epic nighttime spectacular that sees Mickey battle some of Disney’s greatest villains. This stunning show features incredible music as well as some jaw-dropping pyrotechnics and special effects. Unfortunately, this legendary show was shut down indefinitely following a tragic incident earlier this year.

During the show’s finale, the large Maleficent dragon animatronic caught fire and melted right in front of guests. The flames grew incredibly large, and guests were quickly evacuated from the attraction. As a result. Fantasmic! was canceled and put on indefinite hiatus as Disney worked to fix the show. We would later find out that the Maleficent dragon was completely destroyed and would not be returning along with Fantasmic! when the show eventually opens back up.

Following this incredibly disappointing and horrifying accident, another Disneyland show will soon be extinct.

According to a report from the Orange County Register, Disneyland will soon be dropping its Tale of the Lion King show in 2024. This show is based on Walt Disney animation’s iconic film The Lion King (1994) and can be found in the Fantasyland theater.

Tale of the Lion King first started back in 2019 at Disney California Adventure until moving to Disneyland Park in 2022. According to Disneyland officials, Tale of the Lion King will be closing permanently on January 7, 2024.

The Disneyland Resort is now severely lacking in terms of live entertainment, with the resort also shutting down Rogers: The Musical earlier this year.

A new show to replace Tale of the Lion King has not yet been announced, leaving many guests, including ourselves, wondering what exactly Disney has in store for this location. The Walt Disney Company has been changing a lot at its theme parks when it comes to live entertainment, including both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. In 2024, It’s Tough to be a Bug will be closing permanently at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, with a new show themed to Disney’s Zootopia franchise set to replace the decades-old show.

It’s Tough to be a Bug opened along with the rest of Animal Kingdom in 1998 and actually predates Pixar’s A Bug’s Life (1998) by several months.

Do you enjoy Tale of the Lion King? Will you miss this Disneyland attraction?