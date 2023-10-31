Disney Guest Kicked Out for Dress Code Violation, “Not Family-Friendly”

A woman spoke out on TikTok after getting kicked out of Walt Disney World Resort for violating the Disney Dress Code. The guest alleges a Disney cast member claimed her outfit was not “family-friendly” enough for the Central Florida theme park.

Disney Dress Code

A TikTok trend in 2022 encouraged guests to wear inappropriate clothing to Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort for free tee-shirts. It gained such popularity that the Disney theme parks changed policy, refusing to compensate guests for clothing purchased because of a dress code violation.

The theme park rules for guests visiting Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios recommend comfortable, weather-friendly attire.

“Proper attire, including shoes and shirts, must be worn at all times,” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “The parks are a casual, family-oriented environment. Ensuring that the parks are family-friendly is an important part of the Disney experience. In that spirit, we ask you to use your discretion and common sense.”

Furthermore, Disney cast members reserve the right to deny entry to or remove guests wearing what they consider inappropriate attire. This includes: “Costumes and costume masks, which may not be worn by Guests 14 years of age or older; clothing with objectionable material, including obscene language or graphics; excessively torn clothing; clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment; clothing that touches or drags on the ground; objectionable tattoos.”

Clothing with multiple layers is subject to search. Exceptions to the costume rule include certain outfits inspired by Star Wars and special event nights, like Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

Recent Violation

Clare Degnan (@claredegnan on TikTok) took this video moments before Disney cast members denied her admittance to one of the four Walt Disney World Resort theme parks. She shared it on social media following the incident:

“Moments before getting dress coded at Disney,” Degnan wrote.

In the comments, a friend asked for more details. She explained that Disney cast members felt her shirt wasn’t appropriate for Walt Disney World Resort.

“This is a family friendly park and your top isn’t family friendly,” Degnan recalled the employee saying.

It’s unknown if the guest received a free shirt, purchased a new one, or returned to her lodging to change.

Most clothing is fine for a Disney Parks vacation, but guests should leave any outfits they’re uncertain about at home. Wear breathable, comfortable clothing, and expect some rainy days!

Have you ever violated the Disney Dress Code? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.