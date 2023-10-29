Entire Family Caught Drowning at Disney Following Unknown Rule Break

At Walt Disney World, there is so much that guests can do that do not involve attending the theme parks.

In Florida, it is easy to go to Disney and expect that all you will be doing is looking at Cinderella Castle on Main Street, U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom, shoving churros down your throat, riding Space Mountain, Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, and more. Perhaps all you can think about is heading to Disney’s Hollywood Studios and dropping into the fifth dimension on Tower of Terror, or entering Batuu in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Or, perhaps food is your thing, and you already have a must-eat list on your phone for all the EPCOT offerings around World Showcase. If you are an animal lover, Disney’s Animal Kingdom is what your dreams are likely made of, and a spot on Kilimanjaro Safaris is calling your name. Overall, the Disney World theme parks certainly have a lot to offer, but there is one thing they lack… water.

We do not mean water to drink, of course, there is a ton of that! But many guests visiting Orlando underestimate the heat that Florida gets, and how powerful the sun can hit. If you are especially traveling during the summer months, the heat can be truly insufferable.

Unfortunately, Inside the Magic has reported on multiple guests suffering from heatstroke and other heat illnesses last summer at Walt Disney World. Additionally, we have seen guests going to extreme lengths to cool down at the Parks, shamelessly breaking Park rules and forcing the Parks to introduce additional ways to help guests cool down during this season.

This summer, Orlando also went through a massive heat wave, which made some guests ditch the parks for the pools. If you are staying on Disney property, your hotel will have multiple pools for you to enjoy. For example, Disney’s Art of Animation has The Big Blue Pool themed after Finding Nemo, as well as the Cozy Cone Pool themed after Cars. Every Disney hotel has multiple pools so that guests do not have to walk too far to cool down.

Although these pools are a luxury, guests using them must also think of their safety and act responsibly. Disney’s lifeguard cast members do surround the pool areas and are trained to save lives, but it is best if their help is not needed.

In the past, we have shared that Disney lifeguards have had to save drowning babies after parents left their kids to go get drinks at the bar. This, unfortunately is now more of a pattern than a one-off incident. The only good news here is that the lifeguards are able to save the day every time.

Another spot that guests visit to cool down are the water parks!

For those who do not know, Disney has not one but two water parks.

Disney’s Blizzard Beach is a water theme park where guests can experience thrills and immerse themselves into a chilly oasis in one of the hottest spots in America! Blizzard Beach also is now home to Frozen theming! When the water park reopened from the pandemic, kids were able to splash alongside new Frozen characters, Anna, Elsa, Sven, and Kristoff!

Just recently, it was announced that Blizzard Beach would be reopening on November 6, just in time for the holiday season.

With the reopening of Blizzard Beach, means the closure of Disney’s second water park, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon.

While Typhoon Lagoon water park has been the only one available to guests since March 2023, it’s set to close its gates for the winter season on November 5, 2024.

During its closure, Typhoon Lagoon will undergo a thorough refurbishment, as is tradition. For now, Disney has yet to announce a reopening date, meaning this closure is indefinite. However, if it follows a similar pattern to the last refurbishment cycle, late March 2024 is a good estimation of when Typhoon Lagoon will reopen.

Typhoon Lagoon is highly popular for attractions like Crush ‘n’ Gusher, Mayday Falls, Miss Adventure Falls, Storm Slides, and more. But the most iconic aspect of Typhoon Lagoon is its surf pool, which features 6-foot swells at North America’s largest wave pool.

Recently, we shared that that massive wave pool had to be evacuated following a revolting prank done by multiple teenage boys, which involved them pooping into the water.

Now, a cast member who worked at Blizzard Beach shared a horrifying story which indicates how breaking one simple, yet unknown rule can cause tragedy.

The ex-cast member said:

“I used to work at Blizzard Beach as security. I thought lifeguard rescues would be a once-a-year thing. Nope… numerous time a day!!”

They continued, “I saved one guy personally because he saw his daughter fighting to stay afloat in the Fahrenheit Drop (the one with the zipline). He didn’t know it was 8 feet deep when he jumped in himself to save her. The lifeguard was already swimming over to save the girl, but now she had to save TWO people*. I leaned over the side and fished the little girl out while dad dropped to the bottom like a rock. LG got the dad out. Both walked away without saying “thank you” to either me nor the lifeguard that just saved their lives.

THIS is why lifeguards tell non-trained people to take matters into their own hands. If I hadn’t been there, chances are someone might have been taken to the hospital.”

It seems that lifeguards do warn guests who do not have the proper training to leave the life-saving to them. As we can see in this instance, one parents desire to help ended up causing an even larger issue.

Others who read the post complimented the Disney lifeguards, saying, “My husband mentioned this when we stayed at AKL last week. That the life guards are hyper-focused, they’re way more attentive than the ones at our local pools. One of them was clearly counting the number of people in the pool as they walked back and forth, it made us feel very comfortable just hanging out and enjoying ourselves with our family.”

Therefore, if you are ever at Disney and you notice that help is needed in a pool, be sure to allow the lifeguard to assist if you are not properly trained.

Have you ever see a lifeguard in action at Disney?

If you are looking to visit Walt Disney World Resort for a magical vacation, the Walt Disney World Website can be a great tool to begin planning your trip! You can begin exploring their theme parks: Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT. You can also take a look at their water parks where you can splash around in the chill of Disney’s Blizzard Beach (alongside new Frozen characters, Anna, Elsa, Sven, and Kristoff), or hit the waves at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon. When you get hungry or want to go shopping, Disney Springs is the place to be, especially with World of Disney there ready to help you pick up some souvenirs! You can also begin looking for your Disney World Resort! If you are looking to stay at a Deluxe monorail Resort like Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa or a Value Resort where you can hop on the Skyliner like Disney’s Pop Century Resort, it is always fun to begin looking for a room that would best suit you and your party. Plus, it has all the information you need to know on Disney Genie+ so that you will be ready to go on your My Disney Experience app once you download it! Click here to check it out today.