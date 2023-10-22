Disney Immediately Evacuates Majority of Park Following Revolting Prank

If there is one thing that Disney guests never expect, it is to be evacuated from the attraction, area, or theme park that they are in. Although this does not happen often, sometimes, it is something that guests have to endure and experience on their vacation. At times, this may be at the fault of Disney, however, there are many instances in which guest behavior has serious consequences, which results in a shutdown.

Even in the most magical place on earth, things can sometimes take a dark turn.

At Walt Disney World Resort, Guests have access to nearly everything they need at their fingertips (literally, My Disney Experience can help you accomplish nearly anything you need). There are four incredible theme parks: Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT, as well as two water parks: Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, and the currently closed Disney’s Blizzard Beach, as well as Disney Springs.

That is all just scratching the surface because Guests can also enjoy the 25+ resorts on property, golf, mini golf, visit ESPN Wide World of Sports, and so much more. The large theme park mogul is plotted on a size of land that is equivalent to San Francisco — which means the theme park is truly its own functioning city.

The Walt Disney World Resort features arguably some of the best rides and attractions, not just in Florida or even in America, but in theme park history. Thrilling roller coasters like Space Mountain at Magic Kingdom and Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom have been entertaining adrenaline junkies for ages, with slower, more accessible rides like Spaceship Earth at EPCOT and Star Tours at Disney’s Hollywood Studios allowing guests of most ages to enjoy their day at the massive resort in Orlando, Florida.

Disney being referred to as “The Most Magical Place on Earth” makes a lot of sense, especially when you consider the amount of things there are to do that don’t involve rides and attractions. Guests can also enjoy some deliciously unique treats, like green or blue milk inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, or iconic sweets like Mickey Bars and Mickey ice cream sandwiches. Guests can also opt to enjoy one of the most legendary snacks of all time, a Dole Whip.

After more than 50 years, things look a little different at Walt Disney World Resort; now, the goal of nearly every attraction, show, or experience is to bring guests into the world of one of their movies. For example, a new land is not original but based on a film franchise. We have seen this with Batuu in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Toy Story Land, Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, Pandora – The World of Avatar, and even DinoLand U.S.A. in Disney’s Animal Kingdom is being replaced with either Indiana Jones or Encanto.

Although the theme park is always looking to innovate, guests may, at times, have their magic momentarily disrupted. Attractions such as Magic Kingdom’s Haunted Mansion or Hollywood Studios Tower of Terror (and many more) are rides that are known to shut down temporarily. When this happens, Disney must evacuate the attraction if they cannot get guests back to the loading or unloading dock safely.

Being evacuated from a ride may not be what you had planned, but there are certainly other evacuations that are much more serious and interfere with vacations on a much larger scale.

Lately, for example, we have shared that multiple Disney resorts have had to evacuate in the middle of the night, including Disney’s Pop Century Resort and Disney’s Animal Kingdom lodge. This means at 2:00 a.m., guests had to step back on their aching park-tired feet and leave their expensive Disney rooms until Disney gave them the clear to re-enter.

At times, we have also seen Disney evacuate entire lands, which means guests were not only removed from a ride, but multiple rides, restaurants, and shops.

Now, another notice of a Disney evacuation has come to light, but this time, at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park.

For those who do not know, Disney has not one but two water parks!

Disney’s Blizzard Beach is a water theme park where guests can experience thrills and immerse themselves into a chilly oasis in one of the hottest spots in America! Blizzard Beach also is now home to Frozen theming! When the water park reopened from the pandemic, kids were able to splash alongside new Frozen characters, Anna, Elsa, Sven, and Kristoff!

Just recently, it was announced that Blizzard Beach would be reopening on November 6, just in time for the holiday season.

With the reopening of Blizzard Beach, means the closure of Disney’s second water park, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon.

While Typhoon Lagoon water park has been the only one available to guests since March 2023, it’s set to close its gates for the winter season on November 5, 2024.

During its closure, Typhoon Lagoon will undergo a thorough refurbishment, as is tradition. For now, Disney has yet to announce a reopening date, meaning this closure is indefinite. However, if it follows a similar pattern to the last refurbishment cycle, late March 2024 is a good estimation of when Typhoon Lagoon will reopen.

Typhoon Lagoon is highly popular for attractions like Crush ‘n’ Gusher, Mayday Falls, Miss Adventure Falls, Storm Slides, and more. But the most iconic aspect of Typhoon Lagoon is its surf pool, which features 6-foot swells at North America’s largest wave pool.

Online, one guest has noted that the massive wave pool, which takes up a large section of the park, and houses hundreds to thousands of guests at a time, was evacuated after multiple boys decided to poop in the water.

The guest said, “I was swimming in the wave pool at Typhoon Lagoon when a group of boys gathered in a circle in the shallow end. They all pulled down their trunks and pooped in the water together like some kind of horrible ceremony.

I got out of there as fast as I could and told the nearest cast member and the whole wave pool was promptly cleared out.”

Of course, this has happened in the past at Disney resort pools, but typically it is a diaper issue with a baby, not due to a group of grown-up boys. When this happens, Disney has no choice but to evacuate the area, displacing thousands of guests in the case of Typhoon Lagoon’s Surf Pool.

In the end, the unsanitary situation was rectified, and guests were able to return to the pool; however, many who discovered why it was shut down would likely have no longer wanted to enter the waters.

As of late, we have seen guest behavior take a turn for the worst, as trespass bans have increased, social media posts that break the rules for clout are controlling the internet, and just yesterday, we reported on YouTubers pretending to be homeless at Disney World in order to create content, while harassing innocent guests.

Have you ever been evacuated from any Disney location in the past?