Secret Disney Rule Targets All Crying Children at Theme Park

One secret rule has been revealed at Walt Disney World, and it is meant to target children, especially crying ones.

When guests visit Walt Disney World Resort, they are in for a jam-packed, magical vacation. They have the option to visit four parks including Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. On top of that, there are two water parks, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon and Disney’s Blizzard Beach, as well as Disney Springs, where you can eat at delicious restaurants like Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ and Boathouse, while shopping for souvenirs at World of Disney.

Guests also have the option to stay at one of 25+ Disney resorts! Guests can jump into movies like The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Finding Nemo, and Cars at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, where you can also enjoy the skyliner, or you can ride the monorail back “home” if you are staying at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa. The options are truly endless.

At the theme parks, not only can you meet Mickey Mouse, and all of your other favorite chacters, but there are so many iconic attractions to enjoy. Get spooked on The Haunted Mansion, blast to space on Space Mountain, ride the wildest ride in the wilderness on Big Thunder Mountain, enter the fifth dimension on the Tower of Terror, jam out with the Guardians on Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind, and so much more.

Walt Disney World is known as the most magical place on earth, and cast members are always doing what they can to keep guests happy.

At Universal, team members do the same, especially with their shorter riders.

Much like Disney World charges guests to skip their lines via Lightning Lane with Disney Genie+, Universal has a line-skipping system called an Express Pass. The big difference between both parks is that one is much more expensive per person than the other, and it isn’t Disney. Disney Genie+ is valid in Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. All you have to do is purchase it for the correct park and you are good to go. Many Disney guests have complained in the recent past about the price increases, which can end up costing guests up to $35 per person per day. Universal Studios, Florida and Islands of Adventure have dramatically higher price points.

The pass begins at $89.99 per person and can be as high as $349.99 on busier days. This can end up costing you more than admission to the park itself!

Kids have a way they can skip the lines for free, and all they have to do is grow up. If a child is turned away from a ride for being too short, they are given a certificate. Once they are tall enough to ride, they can show that certificate to skip the line. This reward is highly exciting for the kids, and is a great way to curb sadness when smaller children are refused entry on an attraction.

At Walt Disney World and Disneyland, there is a “no sad child” rule. One Disney fan shared the news, “I discovered this in the book “The Last Lecture” by Randy Pausch. In it he talks about the rule when working for Disney. This states that cast members go above and beyond for kids to have a great time and no child will be sad at the parks. While reading this, I realized I have been a recipient of this twice as a kid.”

Funny enough, one reader said, “I thought you meant they kick children out for being sad/crying 😂,” but that is far from the truth.

Quickly, many who have had their child be the recipient of this rule began sharing their stories. One guest said, “Yes, my son was eating a soft-serve cone at Cozy Cone on a particularly humid evening (for SoCal) and it was melting faster than his 4-year-old mouth could eat it. Inevitability, he licked it and it flopped off the back end of the cone on the ground. While cleaning him up and before we could go ask if a replacement was possible at the counter, a custodial CM got a food service CM and brought us another round for all 4 of us!”

Another said, “This happened to me when my very enthusiastic husband turned to point out pluto walking through epcot and slapped a snack right out of my hand. A very sweet cast member saw and walked 4 country’s over to get me a replacement!”

One family recalled how their daughter’s day was saved thanks to this rule, “Our first trip, our stroller was taken or misplaced, not really sure which but we never found it. My 5-year-old daughter had her shoulder porg and her grenade sprite in there and was sobbing while we were in line for Oga’s even though we had promised her we would replace her stuff. Cast members immediately got her a new sprite and got their manager who wrote us a voucher for a new porg. They totally didn’t have to do this, but I’ll never forget their kindness.”

Others shared their magic moments, some of which were adults. Disney will always do their best to ensure that the guests are happy, and if it is in their means to do something to make a normal day the greatest day ever, they surely will.

Have you ever had a magic moment happen to you at Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort?

Are you looking to visit Disneyland? Considering Disneyland, located in Anaheim, California, is the first ever theme park, and the only one that Walt Disney himself was able to walk through, it holds a magical spot in all of our Disney-loving hearts. Seeing Sleeping Beauty Castle is a picture-perfect moment; there is so much to do! When it comes to attractions, Guests can enjoy the spooky adventures in The Haunted Mansion during the year and Haunted Mansion Holiday (featuring the characters from Nightmare Before Christmas) during the holiday season. Pirates of the Caribbean will take you on a swashbuckling journey, and Space Mountain and Big Thunder Mountain provide thrills like no other. Classic rides like Matterhorn Bobsleds, Storybook Land Canal Boats, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, and Snow White’s Enchanted Wish are a must, and dining is excellent with stand-out locations like Blue Bayou and Carnation Cafe. Want to start booking so you can see Mickey Mouse in his home in Toontown? The Disneyland website has everything you need to know about the Disneyland app, hotels, tickets, and the Disney Genie+ service. Click here to check it out.