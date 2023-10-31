Snow White To Speak Spanish Amid “Woke” Film Claims

Social media was on fire last weekend when Walt Disney Studios revealed that Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (2025), starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, wouldn’t make its slated 2024 release date. Instead, the live-action remake will premiere on March 21, 2025.

The not-finished movie is awash with controversy. Many conservative commentators latched onto comments Zegler made in pre-production interviews, recalling her childhood fear of a Snow White ride and the modern changes filmmakers anticipated making to the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ original Prince Charming. She also commented on the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

“If I’m gonna stand there 18 hours a day in the dress of an iconic Disney princess, I deserve to be paid for every hour that it’s streamed online,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

Additionally, the Dwarfs sparked concern when Disney announced it would not cast actors with dwarfism in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Instead, they promised a diverse cast of seven characters playing Dopey, Doc, Sleepy, Bashful, Sneezy, Happy, and Grumpy.

But amid online controversy about the live-action movie, one Disneyland Resort guest shared a heartwarming video of themselves with Snow White. The family’s moment brought welcome respite to the online conversation about Snow White.

TikToker @hereforwalt shared a video of their family interacting with Snow White in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle. They taught the Disney Princess a few words in Spanish:

“We’re teaching some of the princesses how to speak Spanish,” the guest explained.

“Oh, that sounds delightful,” Snow White responded.

Snow White told the family that she knew “bonita” meant “beautiful” and “hola” meant “hello.”

“Yes, and you can say, ‘Hola, soy Snow White,” the guest said.

“When you want to say, ‘What is your name?’ You say ‘¿Como te llamas?'” Snow White asked. “Yes? Oh, that’s wonderful!”

“We actually call you ‘Blanca Nieves,’” the guest continued. “It’s like Snow White, but in Spanish.”

“Oh, that’s so fascinating,” the Disney Princess replied. “Maybe you can come to the cottage sometime and teach the dwarfs? Oh, they would love that. I’ll make sure to have a gooseberry pie ready, too… Thank you very much for teaching me that.”

Disney Parks fans adored the family’s magical moment with Snow White.

“That’s so cute!!” @alethings commented. “You have to do it with Evil Queen please.”

“SHE IS AMAZINGGGG,” @animals.001 wrote.

