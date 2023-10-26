‘Snow White’ Gets Official Trailer as Disney Braces for Full Release

Disney is reportedly bracing for the grand reveal of an upcoming movie.

The Walt Disney Company has gone all-in when it comes to live-action adaptations of its most classic and iconic movies. Starting over a decade ago, Disney embarked on a mission to recapture the magic of legendary animated films like Cinderella (1950), The Jungle Book (1994), Beauty and the Beast (1991), and The Little Mermaid (1989), all of which have received their own live-action reimaginings.

The most recent venture into live-action was 2023’s The Little Mermaid remake, which starred Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, and Javier Bardem. The film managed to have pop culture in a chokehold for most of 2023, releasing in the summer to rave reviews and considerable box office success. Unfortunately, the film was the target of much backlash and criticism as a result of the decision to change the race of everyone’s favorite redheaded mermaid. While we loved the fresh take on this iconic character, many voiced their opinions.

While pushback regarding the race of Ariel may seem absurd, a lot of “fans” of Disney went to great lengths to make their points heard, going as far as to threaten Disney and Halle Bailey herself.

However, this storm of controversy would be nothing compared to what would develop over the last few months leading up to one of the most divisive movies announced by The Walt Disney Company.

While Disney has released so many iconic and genre-defining films in the last 100 years, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) is where it all started. The film is the definition of beautiful and iconic, featuring rich, hand-drawn animation, incredible music, and a story that is both gripping and heartwarming. It only makes sense that Disney would set their sights on this beloved film next when it comes to live-action adaptation, which is exactly what it set out to do.

The Walt Disney Company first announced its plans to develop, produce, and release a live-action version of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in 2016, nearly a decade ago. Since then, the entire landscape of the world has changed, thanks in large part to the Coronavirus outbreak of 2020.

It would take a while for Disney to find its Snow White, ultimately announcing that Rachel Zegler had been cast as the fair-skinned, dark-haired princess. Despite being only 22 years old, Zegler has made a name for herself, starting in major Hollywood blockbusters such as West Side Story (2021) and Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023). In 2023, Zegler will star in the next installment of the Hunger Games franchise with The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Unfortunately, as there was controversy surrounding Halle Bailey’s portrayal of Ariel, there has also been extreme backlash regarding Zegler’s portrayal of Snow White.

The controversy does not stem from Zegler’s actual skill or look, but from her comments regarding the upcoming film. To put it simply, Zegler has had a very “devil may care” attitude when it comes to promoting the film, revealing her excitement about the movie while also taking shots at the original animated version.

Zegler has stated that there is no need for a prince to come and save Snow White and joked that her costar, Andrew Burnap, who plays the prince, could be removed entirely. Zegler has also stated that the entire idea of Snow White is dated and relies on older and antiquated ideals about gender. Couple these comments with the shocking revelation that Disney is not planning to actually feature the seven dwarfs in the movie, and you have one heck of a brewing storm.

This storm is coming to a head, and with the release of the first trailer for the movie on the way, things will only heat up further.

It’s being reported by multiple sources that Disney is bracing to release the first trailer for 2024’s Snow White very soon. The trailer is expected to release in November ahead of Disney’s Wish (2024). Despite all of the controversy and negative press, we here at Inside the Magic are incredibly excited to see this new, fresh take on a Disney classic.

Disney’s Snow White will be released on March 22, 2024, and is directed by Marc Webb. The film stars Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot, Andrew Burnam, and Ansu Kabia.

Will you be watching Disney’s live-action Snow White? What’s your favorite Disney remake?