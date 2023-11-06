Disney Ride Closes After Child Falls Onto Track

Toy Story Midway Mania! shut down at Disney California Adventure Park after a child reportedly fell face-first onto the ride track. A guest in an adjacent ride vehicle shared their story online this week.

Toy Story Midway Mania!

Shrink to toy size and try for a high score on this interactive 4D ride! Walt Disney Imagineers created versions of Toy Story Midway Mania!/Toy Story Mania! for Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort, Disney California Adventure Park at the Disneyland Resort, and Tokyo DisneySea at Tokyo Disney Resort.

“Zip through an exhilarating 4D midway-style game starring Toy Story characters—and blast away!” the official Disney ride description reads. “Andy’s got some new games—and the toys are taking over. Put on your 3D glasses, take a seat in a swiveling carnival car and twirl through the portal to a wild world of toys.

“Grab your Spring-Action Launcher and shoot at moving objects with virtual darts, baseballs, eggs and other toy-jectiles. It’s a fast-paced, spinning trip around Andy’s room, complete with Toy Story friends Hamm, Rex, Trixie, Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie and more. Compete with other players for the highest score on all the action-packed games. May the best toy win!”

Child Falls Onto Ride Track

Reddit user u/SpaceXMonkeys was boarding Toy Story Midway Mania! when the child fell. They claim the incident could’ve been avoided if the parents were more watchful.

“Last week we entered the ride vehicle for Toy Story and sat in our seat,” they wrote. “An adult and a young kid probably under the age of 6 were in the ride vehicle behind us and were exiting. Little kid went the wrong way and tried to cross the open cavity between the ride vehicles and fell onto the track face first.”

Thankfully, the child was uninjured. But Disney cast members had to evacuate the attraction immediately. Guests with Disney Genie+ selections were given Lightning Lane passes usable on multiple Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure attractions.

“The ride was down for hours as a [Disney cast member] said they need to reset all the sensors,” the guest continued. “…Kid was alright but a rather negligent move on the parents behalf letting the kid wander.”

Toy Story Midway Mania! eventually reopened and was operating normally at the time of this article’s publication.

Follow all Disney cast member instructions when boarding and exiting Disney attractions. Make sure to supervise children, as moving mechanical parts can cause serious injuries.

