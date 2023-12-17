Fans Exceed Capacity at Disneyland, Unique Event Completely Sold Out

An instant fan favorite continues to prove its popularity, as Disneyland has revealed that an exclusive event is now completely sold out.

After its debut last year, Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite became an instant fan favorite. It allowed guests to meet some of the most famous couples in beloved Disney movies, including Princess Tiana and Prince Naveen. The smashing success of the separately ticketed event continues, as all tickets for Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite are entirely sold out for 2024.

You read that right. None of the eight announced dates for 2024’s Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite has available tickets as of the publication of this article, and the after-hours event is now shown as “sold out” on the official Disneyland Resort website.

The after-dark event, exclusive to Disneyland Park, is scheduled for select nights from late January through mid-February, specifically on January 23, 25, and 30, and February 1, 6, 8, 12, and 14, 2024 .

While guests can no longer access the unique event, those lucky enough to have snagged a ticket for one of this year’s Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite dates will have an unforgettable “Date Nite at Disneyland” and be delighted with a series of exclusive offerings including photo-ops, one-of-a-kind meet and greet experiences, specialty food and beverage offerings, shorter attraction wait times, and more!

Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite is the perfect event to celebrate with the love of your life, your best pal, your dearest friends, or cherished family members at Disneyland Park; which will transform into a celebration of love with unique entertainment, rare characters, specialty food and beverages, shorter attraction wait times and more.

Per the official Disneyland website, some of the event highlights include:

Early Admission

Enjoy admission to Disneyland Park beginning at 6:00 p.m. — that’s 3 hours before the party starts — on the valid date of your ticket. Guests with a ticket to this event do not need to make a theme park reservation to enter Disneyland Park at 6:00 p.m. or later. Parking fees are not included in the ticket price.

Look for sweet projections on Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle, and “it’s a small world” during this enchanting event!

Join in the fun as Cinderella, Prince Charming, Disney friends, and Royal Fanfare dancers make their way through the park—from Town Square all the way to “it’s a small world” mall!

The Royal Ball

Dance with princes and princesses in their element at a most elegant event near “it’s a small world.”

Relax and unwind to the intimate sounds of tropical music in the night air at the Tropical Hideaway.

Say “Sweethearts!” as Disney PhotoPass photographers snap pics by romantic scenes from Disney films, including Lady and the Tramp, Tangled, Sleeping Beauty, Aladdin, and more.

Nibble the night away—purchase unique dining experiences and event-night-only sweet and savory menu options at select Disneyland Park locations.

After-hours access to Attractions

Enjoy some of the park’s classic attractions throughout the event, usually with shorter wait times.

Enjoy an enchanting getaway in the heart of Adventureland. Here, you can purchase a refreshing Dole Whip, listen to amusing musings from Rosita, the talking bird, and hear live music.

All night long, look for sweet projections on Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle, and “it’s a small world.”

Let the lovefest begin—see some of Disney’s most darling couples.

Step out in style—take cues from your fave Disney duo for flirty, purty, and downright adorable outfits! Just make sure to check out Disneyland’s costume guidelines to prevent a scene at the park. You can click here to learn more about them.

Receive a commemorative credential and guide map as well as unlimited downloads of Disney PhotoPass digital photos taken during the party. (Credentials and maps are limited to one per ticketed person.)

Were you able to buy tickets to any of this year’s Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite dates? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!