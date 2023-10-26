Guest Wrongfully Detained During Disney World Event

A guest recently had to go through a less-than-magical experience after being wrongfully detained at Walt Disney World.

During this season, Walt Disney World Resort undergoes a frightfully fun transformation when the sun goes down, as Mickey Mouse kicks off the Halloween celebrations, bringing unique entertainment offerings, mouth-watering dining exclusives, and more to Magic Kingdom during the extremely popular event Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

With reduced wait times at Magic Kingdom, trick-or-treating with cast members, and the chance to meet some of their favorite Disney characters dressed in their best Halloween costumes, it’s no wonder why thousands of guests swarm Magic Kingdom for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party every year.

And the spooktacular event is home to unique entertainment offerings — including Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular, Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular, and Mickey’s “Boo-to-You” Halloween Parade — featuring characters like the Sanderson Sisters, iconic Disney villains, The Headless Horseman, and ghouls from the Haunted Mansion.

Unfortunately, a guest faced a less-than-magical experience at Magic Kingdom after being wrongfully detained during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

Reby Hardy (@rebyhardy) recently posted a video on TikTok explaining her experience after Disney World cast members detained her and threatened to send her home due to her outfit minutes after crossing Magic Kingdom’s gates.

Reby “[came] out as a Disney adult” and commented that she follows DisneyBounding groups and communities on social media and is well aware of the dress code and costume guidelines at the Orlando-based Disney Resort.

She mentioned that her daughter, who has gone viral on TikTok during several visits to the Magic Kingdom, “gotten super into Snow White lately,” which motivated her to wear matching Snow White costumes — despite the severe backlash the upcoming live-action remake featuring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot has received — with her to this year’s Halloween event, “being that you are encouraged and allowed to be in costume.”

Hardy continued her story by saying she got separated from her husband because she needed to use the restroom urgently and that after entering the park, she rushed to find a restroom. She also mentioned that a Disney cast member apparently tried to call her attention but said she really had to go to the bathroom and would return to hear what the cast member had to say.

Reby mentioned that when she came out of the restrooms, a Disney World security guard was waiting for her and told her they had to talk about her outfit, mentioning that the cast member from earlier was trying to talk to her before she ran off.

The security guard told Reby that they couldn’t allow her into the park “dressed like that” and that she would have to change or go home, which, according to Hardy, “is 2,000 miles away.”

Reby asked if she could send her husband to find her a different outfit and wait for him to change, which is precisely what she did, practically being wrongfully detained at the park while she saw other guests dressed in “actually licensed Disney princess full-length ball gown costumes going through no problem.”

However, after 30 minutes and with her husband missing, Hardy mentioned that the security cast member approached her again, asking her to call her husband as there had “been a huge misunderstanding” and her costume was fine. Reby mentioned that, despite not receiving an explanation, the security cast member was very apologetic about the misunderstanding and wrongful detention due to Disney World’s dress code and allowed her to enjoy her evening during the event.

Hardy shared a few videos of the costumes she saw while she waited and pictures of her and her family’s costumes in the video, mentioning that she knew her outfit complied with the event’s costume guidelines.

“Disney is, like, one of the number one places where me and Gothic Baby always get recognized. Like, I’m going to be on my best behavior,” the viral TikToker continued before mentioning that, despite the incident, “it ended up being a magical night” for her and her family. You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

Earlier this month, Inside the Magic reported on a guest turning heads and causing outrage with her racy costume and crude behavior at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom. Additionally, a group of guests recently wore a series of traumatizing costumes to Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure in Disneyland Resort.

However, neither of these bold costumes resulted in any trouble for the guests. Unfortunately, a guest visiting EPCOT did not run with the same luck and was forced to strip inside the theme park.

While Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party — which price has skyrocketed — allows guests of all ages to dress up as their favorite characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, or any other frightfully fun idea they might have, Magic Kingdom, and all of the Orlando-based Disney Parks don’t allow any guest 14 years and older to wear a costume during regular operating hours.

However, guests 14 years and older can DisneyBound at the Parks, wearing a casual (or sometimes formal) outfit inspired by their favorite Disney characters. Regardless, a couple of guests went viral after causing a scene at Disneyland Park with their outfits earlier this year.

It is vital that guests are aware of Disney World’s rules and regulations before they visit the Orlando Disney Resort, as failing to comply with them could result in an unpleasant interaction with Disney security — as it happened for this unlucky guest — and could get guests kicked out of the park, banned for life, or even arrested. You can click here to learn more about the rules and regulations at Walt Disney World Resort.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.