Guests Wear Traumatizing Costumes To Exclusive Disney Event

A group of guests shocked parkgoers during an exclusive Disney event by donning a series of traumatizing costumes. Won’t somebody please think of the children?

Since Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney’s original theme park, opened its gates in Anaheim, California, in 1955, the Happiest Place on Earth has been a source of joy and inspiration to all the world, where the young at heart can relieve fond memories of the past, and young guests can savor the challenge and promise of the future.

Disneyland Resort is packed with fun for the entire family, with iconic rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, Indiana Jones Adventure, unforgettable entertainment offerings like parades and fireworks shows, dining locations serving delicious treats, the chance to have memorable interactions with some of your favorite Disney characters, and more!

Of course, when visiting Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and Downtown Disney District — Disneyland Resort’s shopping and entertainment district — guests must abide by a clear code of conduct to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all while preserving a family-friendly environment at the Happiest Place on Earth.

Unfortunately, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World are facing a growing problem with unruly guests, from entitled parents to parkgoers, starting violent fights on Disney property, ruining the experience for dozens of families.

Recently, a group of guests pushed the boundaries of Disneyland’s theme park rules by wearing a series of traumatizing costumes to the resort’s exclusive Halloween event, Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure.

TikTok user @itskellywashington recently posted the costumes she and her group wore to one of this year’s Oogie Boogie Bash event nights, donning some disturbing and traumatizing costumes. Won’t somebody please think of the children?

And by the children, I mean the Disney adults who were traumatized by Disney’s less-than-magical way of handling families and deaths in its movies, as the group named itself, “the dead parent society.”

Surely, these costumes struck a nerve in many guests’ nostalgia, as Kelly and her friends showed up to the exclusive Disney event dressed as Coral, Nemo’s mom from Finding Nemo (2003), Mufasa, Simba’s dad from The Lion King (1994), Bambi’s mom from Bambi (1942), and John, Tarzan’s dad from Tarzan (1999).

While the costumes were not too gruesome or graphic, the group did introduce themselves, explaining their tragic deaths in their movies.

“I’m coral. I’m Nemo’s late mother. And I was eaten by a barracuda.” “Hi, I’m Bambi’s mom, and I was shot with a shotgun.” “Hi, I’m John. I’m Tarzan’s dead dad. I was mauled to death by a tiger in a treehouse.” “I’m Mufasa, and I was trampled to death trying to save my son. How is he doing?”

While the guest dressed as Tarzan’s dad confused Sabor, a leopard, with a tiger, the group paid a macabre yet hilarious rendition of their characters and their less-than-magical fates. You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

Earlier this month, Inside the Magic reported on a guest turning heads and causing outrage with her racy costume and crude behavior at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom. However, neither of these bold costumes resulted in any trouble for the guests. Unfortunately, a guest visiting EPCOT did not run with the same luck and was forced to strip inside the theme park.

It is essential to remember that guests 14 years and older may not wear costumes to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure unless they’re attending an official Disney event that allows the use of costumes and adhere to the costume guidelines set out by Disney.

However, Guests 14 years of age and older can DisneyBound at the Parks, which is wearing a casual (or sometimes formal) outfit inspired by their favorite Disney characters. However, a couple of guests went viral after causing a scene at Disneyland Park with their outfits earlier this year.

Disney’s costume guidelines state the following for guests ages 14 and older:

Capes may be worn if the length does not go below the waist.

Themed T-shirts, blouses, sweatshirts and hats are acceptable.

Acceptable accessories include: transparent wings, plastic Lightsabers, toy swords and tutus.

Headwear may be worn as long as it does not cover the face.

Masks of any kind may not be worn, except for medical purposes. Guests who do not adhere to these guidelines may be refused entry into, and/or removed from, the event, unless his or her costume can be modified to meet the above standards. While we encourage creativity, we also value safety and good judgment. The above costume guidelines apply throughout the duration of Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party and/or other costumed events. Please note: all rules, regulations and guidelines are subject to change without notice.

You can click here to learn more about Disneyland Resort’s costume guidelines and dress code rules.

What do you think about this group’s extremely creative costumes for this year’s Oogie Boogie Bash? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments below!

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.