Guest Exhibits Crude Behavior While Impersonating Disney Employees

A bold guest recently exposed herself online, exhibiting crude behavior at Disney World while impersonating an employee. Dang, little lady!

There’s a reason why Walt Disney World Resort is considered the Most Magical Place on Earth, or more than one. With four breathtaking theme parks packed with immersive experiences, iconic rides, unique entertainment offerings, themed dining locations serving delicious meals, irresistible merchandise, and more, it’s no wonder why millions of families, friends, couples, and fans visit Disney World every year.

Keeping the four theme parks in the Orlando-based Disney Resort — Magic Kingdom Theme Park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT — safe and operational is a titanic task. Disney officials and cast members are committed to preserving a family-friendly environment for guests of all ages, staying true to Walt Disney’s ideals and legacy.

Unfortunately, not everything is “faith, trust, and pixie dust” at Disney World, as some guests insist on pushing the boundaries set by Disney officials to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all guests.

Inside the Magic has reported on guests sneaking prohibited items into the parks, causing violent brawls inside Disney property, inappropriately exposing themselves in front of hundreds, and allowing their children to urinate on other parkgoers.

And a guest recently exposed herself impersonating a Disney Parks employee and exhibiting crude behavior.

TikTok user @pazjohnson recently posted a video of herself with an outfit similar to the one worn by VIP Tour guides at Walt Disney World Resort, leading some of her friends in a “Ghetto VIP Tour,” in her words. The guest, fashioning a short plaid skirt, then proceeded to spank herself with a horsewhip she was carrying, completely disregarding the families around her at the time. You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

When you cant afford a vip tour so you create your own #mickeysnotsoscaryhalloweenparty #disneybound

The racy guest explained in the caption of her video that she took advantage of her and her friend’s visit to Magic Kingdom for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party — which allows adult guests to wear a costume to the theme park — to “create [their] own” VIP Tour of the park.

Regardless of the similarities between her outfit and the costume worn by VIP Tour guide cast members, surely the guest only pretended to be a Disney employee to joke with her friends and did not intend to impersonate an employee during the event. The guest even admitted in her comment section, ” I promise I don’t work for Disney… I just know to put on a good costume.”

Unfortunately, not every story ends as humorously as this one, as Inside the Magic recently reported on a guest who was forced to strip at Disney World due to her inappropriate outfit. You can click here to read more about that less-than-magical experience.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is a frightfully fun experience that takes place on select nights during fall at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort.

The separately ticketed event fills the Magic Kingdom with Halloween delight when the sun goes down, bringing unique entertainment offerings — including Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular, Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular, and Mickey’s “Boo-to-You” Halloween Parade — treats for guests of all ages, and the chance to meet Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and some of your favorite Disney characters dressed in their spookiest Halloween costumes.

Guests attending the Halloween party may wear a costume exclusively for the event as long as it adheres to Disney World’s costume guidelines. Guests who do not adhere to these guidelines may be refused entry into and/or removed from Disney parks, unless his or her costume can be modified to meet the established standards.

The official Disney World website states the following costume guidelines for guests 14 years of age or older:

All Guests may dress as their favorite character, but may not pose for pictures or sign autographs for other Guests.

Costumes must be family-friendly and may not be obstructive, offensive, objectionable or violent.

Costumes may not contain any props or accessories that resemble or could easily be mistaken for an actual weapon.

Costumes may not contain sharp objects, pointed objects or materials that may accidentally strike another Guest.

Layered costumes or costume props that surround the entire body are strongly discouraged and may be subject to additional security screening.

Costumes may not reach or drag on the ground. (for example, full-length Princess dresses)

Capes may be worn if the length does not go below the waist.

Themed T-shirts, blouses, sweatshirts and hats are acceptable.

Acceptable accessories include: transparent wings, plastic light sabers, toy swords and tutus. Costume headwear may be worn as long as it does not cover the face.

Costume masks of any kind may not be worn.

What do you think about this bold costume and racy behavior? Share your opinions with Inside the Magic in the comments below!

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.