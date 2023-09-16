Disney Parks Flooded by “White Trash,” Guest Behavior at All-Time Low

Disney Parks in America are facing a growing problem: being flooded by “white trash” bragging about their worst behavior.

The happiest and most magical places on earth are home to iconic rides, innovative attractions, unique entertainment offerings, dining locations serving mouth-watering delights, shops packed with irresistible merchandise, heartwarming character interactions, and much more.

With so much to see and do, it’s no wonder why Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, and Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, welcome millions of families every year.

To ensure a family-friendly environment at the parks, Disney officials enforce a series of rules and regulations that all guests must abide by during their visit. However, that hasn’t stopped a growing problem at either Disney Park — or any theme park in the country, for that matter.

Inside the Magic has reported on multiple brawls taking place at the parks, guests wearing vulgar attire, insulting others, and smuggling restricted items into the parks. And let’s not forget the viral trend that changed Walt Disney World Resort.

Recently, comedian Matteo Lane pointed out the shameful behavior some parkgoers adopt when visiting every amusement park, whether that be Disneyland, Disney World, Universal, or Six Flags.

In a video recently posted on TikTok, Lane (@matteolane) mentioned Six Flags in particular but added that unruly behavior happens in every amusement park. The comedian commented, “It doesn’t matter how much money you make, where you come from, what your background is. The second you go through that turnstile, we’re all white trash.”

Lane also referenced “FastPass” — which was replaced by the Disney Genie+ service a few years ago — commenting, “Oh, and now they’ve got that fast pass, you know they do like I pay $100 to skip the line. There’s no better feeling in the world than watching a 12-year-old wait in a two-and-a-half-hour line, roasting on a hot sun, and you and your friends roll by ‘!@#/&ʌ’ and go on the ride.”

While Matteo’s comments were made with humorous intention, unruly guest behavior at theme parks in America is growing at an alarming rate. So much so that, earlier this year, multiple theme parks in the country were forced to modify their security policies, barring select guests from entering the parks.

All guests must be aware of Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort’s rules and regulations before their visit, as failing to comply with these guidelines could result in being kicked out of the park, banned for life, or even arrested.

