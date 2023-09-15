Is Ghost Galaxy Returning to Disneyland After Space Mountain Shut-Down?

A Disneyland icon is shutting down soon. What are the park’s plans for this beloved ride, and how long will it be out of commission?

Halloween celebrations are in full bloom at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, with new characters debuting at the parks for Oogie Boogie Bash, frightfully fun entertainment offerings returning to the parks, mouth-watering seasonal treats, and the fan-favorite Haunted Mansion Holiday bringing characters from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas to the beloved Disneyland ride.

However, fans are disappointed with one massive opportunity Disneyland Resort is missing this season, despite having a scheduled shut-down coming up.

Disneyland Resort’s official website has been updated to inform guests visiting Disneyland Park that the Disneyland icon Space Mountain is shutting down on September 18.

The timing for this closure would be perfect to bring back a fan-favorite seasonal overlay for the Tomorrowland attraction, Space Mountain Ghost Galaxy, which Disneyland removed in 2018.

Unfortunately, the seasonal overlay won’t return this year. Disneyland officials have stated the upcoming Space Mountain closure will only comprise a refurbishment, not the changes required for the seasonal overlay of the beloved Disney ride.

Space Mountain — which isn’t the fastest ride in Disneyland Resort — is scheduled to reopen on October 26, 2023, with no official announcements (or rumors) of the return of Space Mountain Ghost Galaxy, at least not in the near future. Inside the Magic will keep you updated if Disneyland announces the triumphant return of the seasonal overlay.

If you didn’t get a chance to experience Space Mountain Ghost Galaxy at Disneyland Park, you can check out Inside the Magic’s POV of the seasonal overlay in the video below or by clicking here.

Over at Disney California Adventure, Avengers Campus takes the lead on frightful seasonal overlays, as Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! becomes Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark, a more aggressive version of the popular ride.

Are you disappointed to hear that Ghost Galaxy won’t return to Disneyland Park? Would you like to see this seasonal overlay at the Southern California theme park again? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments below!