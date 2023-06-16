The Fastest Disney Ride Is Not a Roller Coaster

While Disney Parks are packed with fun and high-speed thrills, the fastest ride is not what you’d expect.

“To all who come to this happy place, welcome,” is what Walt Disney said during the dedication ceremony of Disneyland Resort in 1955. And the Southern California theme park has remained true to that idea for nearly 70 years — as the Resort will turn 68 “years young” this summer — offering thrilling rides and iconic attractions for the young and the young at heart and memorable experiences for the whole family while supporting minorities with special events, like the first-ever after-hours event celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community, Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite.

And while hugging Mickey Mouse and his friends and enjoying a breathtaking fireworks show are some of the most popular things to do at the Parks, many Guests go to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure seeking thrills on some of the most popular rides, including Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Incredicoaster, Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission BREAKOUT!, and Radiator Springs Racers.

However, none of these attractions is the fastest Disney ride. Despite reaching high speeds and providing high thrills, the fastest attraction in Disneyland might be a surprise to many, as its underrated glory is never exploited at the Parks.

Reportedly designed to reach 70 miles per hour, the Disneyland Monorail is the fastest ride at Disneyland Resort, beating the most thrilling roller coasters at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure by over 10 miles per hour. However, the Disneyland Monorail never operates at that speed and usually takes Guests between Tomorrowland in Disneyland Park and the Downtown Disney District at an average of 30 miles per hour.

Unfortunately for Guests wanting to ride Disney’s fastest attraction this summer, the Disneyland Monorail will temporarily close for a refurbishment starting on July 5, 2023. As of this article’s publishing, Disney has not shared a reopening date for the ride. Inside the Magic will update you as more information on this refurbishment becomes available.

