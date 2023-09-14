Disney Star Served $1M Lawsuit Following Box Office Bomb

A Disney star faces a new legal battle after being served a $1M lawsuit. What are the charges the lead is facing?

The Walt Disney Company continues to be the muster point for legal trouble. As the company continues its legal and political battle against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, multiple stars — and former Disney Channel performers — have been in the spotlight for arrests, lawsuits, and more, including stars of beloved shows like That’s So Raven and Hannah Montana.

Perhaps the most prominent and debated example of a Disney star facing severe backlash following a legal process is Johnny Depp. After The Walt Disney Company severed all bonds with the beloved actor, despite his iconic performance as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and the Mad Hatter in the live-action adaptation of Alice in Wonderland (2010), fans have campaigned to see Johnny Depp back in some of his beloved roles, with no favorable results.

Unfortunately, stars entangled in Disney’s most recent projects seem to attract legal problems.

Despite a star-studded cast, including Rosario Dawson — who is now bringing Ahsoka Tano to life in the Disney+ original series Ahsoka — Owen Wilson — soon to reprise his MCU role as Mobius in the upcoming season of the Disney+ original series Loki — LaKeith Stanfield, Dany DeVito, Chase Dillon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tiffany Haddish, Jared Leto, and Dan Levy, Disney’s 2023 movie adaptation of the iconic Disneyland ride, the Haunted Mansion, faced multiple obstacles that severely affected the summer blockbuster’s performance.

From its box office performance being eclipsed, partly by the smashing success of the Barbie movie and the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, to its premiere being severely criticized online and its premature release on Disney+, the company’s streaming platform, Disney’s Haunted Mansion (2023) proved to be a loss in several fields.

Now, a lead from the divisive movie is facing a severe legal process with a recent million-dollar lawsuit.

Comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish was reportedly served with legal papers by a process server after hosting a comedy event in Los Angeles, California. The development allows Haddish’s former friend, Trizah Morris, to advance her $1M lawsuit against the Disney star.

Morris, who had a close relationship with Haddish for nearly a decade, filed a defamation lawsuit against the actress and Aries Spears last month following a lengthy legal battle over charges of child sexual abuse.

Morris clarified that she had no relationship with Spears and mentioned that Haddish was like family to her children, who affectionately called her “Auntie Tiff.” However, per Radar, Morris’ initial lawsuit revolved around sexually inappropriate skits filmed by her children with Haddish and Spears when they were minors, including one where her minor daughter simulated oral sex and another involving a pedophile skit with her son.

Last year, Morris’ adult children dropped their lawsuit alleging child abuse. Morris’s daughter even expressed her family’s support for Tiffany Haddish, stating, “My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years – and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us. We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us.”

However, following Haddish and Spears’ denial of wrongdoing and the stars deeming the lawsuit an extortion attempt, Morris is filing a new case with her adult daughter representing herself, demanding reparations for the defamatory statements that harmed her reputation.

Trizah Morris reportedly called Tiffany Haddish’s lawyer in February, asking her to release a statement clearing her from the extorsion claims. Haddish allegedly called her personally on March 7, 2023, telling her, “The media isn’t talking about it right now. I have four movies coming out this year and I am going to be doing a lot of press. If it comes up, I’ll be sure to mention it.”

However, Morris claims to have learned that Haddish spoke negatively about her in an interview during a press tour weeks later. Morris has demanded a 7-figure sum from the defendants due to her suffering. “The two of them will together face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action,” stated Haddish’s lawyer, referring to Morris and her daughter.

This is a developing story. Make sure to stay tuned to Inside the Magic for the latest on Disney news.