Disney Accused of Cronyism, Exploitation In Latest DeSantis Attack

Disney is facing some harsh accusations in the latest attack from DeSantis’ board.

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) held a meeting Wednesday evening, discussing a whole host of topics. One of the major points of discussion was a proposed 2024 budget, which included a cut of over $3 million to road maintenance at Walt Disney World.

The results of this meeting are yet to be determined, but it’s becoming incredibly apparent that tensions are still rising between Florida and Disney.

At the conclusion of the meeting, chairman Martin Garcia spoke about the ongoing legal battle against The Walt Disney Company. Garcia had harsh words for Disney, stating, “federal charges against this board were bogus and more over that the filing of them constituted a publicity stunt, not to mention a repugnant one.”

In closing, Garcia said, “The Reedy Creek improvement district could have been described as a quote, public-private partnership close quote. In reality, in terms of scope and scale, it became one of the greatest examples of corporate cronyism in modern American history.” A full transcript can be seen here.

The Walt Disney Company first saw itself engage in a political battle against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022 when former Disney CEO Bob Chapek publicly criticized the state’s controversial Parental Rights in Education Act. The Walt Disney Company filed a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis shortly after the Gov. took control of Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District, a decision that was a direct result of Disney speaking against Florida legislation. DeSantis’ team countersued Disney, with Disney filing another lawsuit against the state of Florida specifically.

These lawsuits will not be settled for quite some time, but as we stated earlier, tensions between Florid and Disney are at an all-time high. The Walt Disney World Resort is home to Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, as well as two water parks and Disney Springs, the resort’s massive shopping center. Disney World plays a crucial part in Florida’s overall economy and population, employing thousands of Florida residents.

Epic Universe is set to open sometime in 2025, and we cannot wait for its grand opening. We just hope things have settled down between Florida and what’s supposed to be “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

Do you think Disney is right in their lawsuit? What are your thoughts?